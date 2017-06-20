Top 5 Cricketers of the Week: 12th – 18th June

The tournament started with rains but ended dazzlingly bright!

20 Jun 2017

The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy has come to an end and the fascinating tournament that started under the threat of rain gave us a blistering last week of cricket with the No.8 ranked team viz. Pakistan lifting the trophy and vindicating themselves. They did so at the expense of the ICC events’ marquee contender, India, who didn’t turn up for the final.

Here we take a look at the top five performers of the week.

#1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

It was an onslaught against the Indian bowlers after Virat Kohli’s poor call to let Pakistan bat on a batting beauty in a pressure game at The Oval, in the Champions Trophy final. One man, however, shone in the blue of India and that was the ever-dependable Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who showed great skill and tremendous control.

Bhuvi registered figures of 10-2-44-1 while Jasprit Bumrah went for 68 in 9 overs, Ashwin went for 70 in 10 and Jadeja went for 67 in 8 overs. None of them had a wicket to show for their efforts either.

If not for Bhuvi, the defeat would have been much bigger as he single-handedly robbed Pakistan of about 20 runs in the death overs. This was thanks to his clever change of pace and length, dishing out a mixture of yorkers, slower bouncers and full and wide deliveries. Too bad that his glorious performance ended on the wrong side. He also finished as India’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament with seven scalps to his name.