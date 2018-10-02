Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 current Asian batsmen in ODIs

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.47K   //    02 Oct 2018, 07:26 IST

EThe Indian top order trio make their way to this prestigious list
The Indian top order trio make their way to this prestigious list

Not so long ago, a lot of Asian teams were considered minnows by the other countries and their fans. They have since risen through the ranks and are now among the most dangerous and toughest teams to play against.

The Asian batsmen hold a lot of batting records and are known for playing fearless cricket irrespective of who the opponent is. Even the best of the best contemporary bowlers are not very comfortable bowling against Asian batsmen because they have mastered the art of batting.

Through the course of this article, we take a look at the top five current Asian batsmen in one-day internationals.

#5 Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh v England - 2nd ODI
Tamim Iqbal has been performing consistently for Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal is definitely one of the most successful batsmen to have ever played for Bangladesh. The southpaw plays aggressive cricket and has the ability to smash bowlers for runs all around the park.

He is the first Bangladeshi cricketer to score 10000 international runs and it is safe to call him the greatest opening batsman ever for Bangladesh. Tamim is the first batsman to reach 6000 ODI runs for Bangladesh.

Tamim has been performing consistently for the national team for quite a long time and his quick-fire performances at the top keep helping the team post huge totals. Tamim Iqbal holds the record for highest centuries in Bangladesh team jersey across all the formats with 20.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time Virat Kohli Records ODI Cricket
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma at 7000 vs top 5 run-scorers in ODI history:...
RELATED STORY
Greatest Asian ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Asian XI as per Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
5 fastest batsmen to reach 15 ODI centuries
RELATED STORY
5 most successful Indian captains against Pakistan in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Current best Asian combined XI in T20Is
RELATED STORY
Top 5 MS Dhoni knocks against Pakistan in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
5 ODI batsmen who got run out highest number of times 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Fri, 28 Sep
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us