Top 5 current Asian batsmen in ODIs

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.47K // 02 Oct 2018, 07:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian top order trio make their way to this prestigious list

Not so long ago, a lot of Asian teams were considered minnows by the other countries and their fans. They have since risen through the ranks and are now among the most dangerous and toughest teams to play against.

The Asian batsmen hold a lot of batting records and are known for playing fearless cricket irrespective of who the opponent is. Even the best of the best contemporary bowlers are not very comfortable bowling against Asian batsmen because they have mastered the art of batting.

Through the course of this article, we take a look at the top five current Asian batsmen in one-day internationals.

#5 Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal has been performing consistently for Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal is definitely one of the most successful batsmen to have ever played for Bangladesh. The southpaw plays aggressive cricket and has the ability to smash bowlers for runs all around the park.

He is the first Bangladeshi cricketer to score 10000 international runs and it is safe to call him the greatest opening batsman ever for Bangladesh. Tamim is the first batsman to reach 6000 ODI runs for Bangladesh.

Tamim has been performing consistently for the national team for quite a long time and his quick-fire performances at the top keep helping the team post huge totals. Tamim Iqbal holds the record for highest centuries in Bangladesh team jersey across all the formats with 20.

1 / 5 NEXT