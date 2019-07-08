Top 5 current batsmen with the best average in ODI cricket

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 351 // 08 Jul 2019, 12:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bangladesh v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is currently going on in England and there have been plenty of standout run-scorers in the tournament. There are many statistical parameters that give us a basic idea about how good a batsman is and batting average is the parameter that best defines a him in ODI cricket.

Average reveals the consistency of a player and how frequently has scores big runs for his country. In ODI cricket, averages over 35 are considered passable, while over 40 is considered to be impressive. The batsmen who have a tendency to remain not out at the end of an innings generally have a higher average, as seen with MS Dhoni and Michael Bevan.

The players who are going to be mentioned in this list have played at least a 100 innings in ODI cricket. Before going on, it's only fair to mention some players who narrowly missed out from this list.

Honorable mentions: Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson, David Warner, Faf du Plessis, and Quinton de Kock.

Let's take a look at the top 5 current batsmen with the best average in ODI cricket.

#5 Rohit Sharma (India) - 49.19

Sri Lanka v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Rohit Sharma is arguably the best opener in wide ball cricket and if you didn't believe that until now, you definitely will after having watched his heroics in the ongoing World Cup in which he has already smashed 5 hundreds. He surpassed Kumar Sangakkara's record of the most hundreds in a single World Cup, and that too with at least one match to go.

"Hitman" has played a total of 214 ODI matches, scoring a total of 8657 runs at a strike rate of 88.68 with 27 hundreds and 42 half centuries. The 32-year-old has set the world alight in this year's tournament and he is slowly turning into another white ball legend produced by India.

1 / 3 NEXT