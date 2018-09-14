Top 5 encounters in the history of Asia Cup

The 14th edition of Asia Cup kicks off from 15th September with Bangladesh taking on Sri Lanka in the inaugural match in Dubai. It is a six-team event this year as Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Hong Kong lock horns over Asian supremacy. The six teams are split into two groups of three teams each. India, Pakistan and Hong Kong feature in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are kept in Group B.

Apart from the special India-Pakistan clashes, Asia Cup has dished out many unforgettable contests that have kept the fans on the edge of their seats, over the past few years. Here, we take a look at the top five matches played in the history of Asia Cup.

#5 Bangladesh vs Pakistan in 2014, Pakistan won by three wickets with a ball remaining

After winning the toss and batting first, Bangladesh got off to a stupendous start courtesy a 150-run opening stand between Imrul Kayes and Anamul Haque. The century from Anamul and half-centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque laid a solid foundation before an excellent cameo from Shakib-al-Hasan ensured Bangladesh registered a mammoth score of 329 runs on the board as the spin duo of Saeed Ajmal and Shahid Afridi leaked runs.

In reply, Pakistan began well as the openers put on 97 runs for the first wicket. However, three wickets fell for just 8 runs and Pakistan was looking down the barrel. Ahmed Shehzad digs deep and went on to complete a fine century to keep Pakistan in the game. Pakistan needed 105 runs from just 52 balls when the fifth wicket fell.

With the match seemingly lost, Afridi smashed 59 off just 25 balls, hitting seven sixes during a 69-run stand for the sixth wicket with Fawad Alam. When Afridi was dismissed, Pakistan still needed 33 off 19 but Fawad stepped up lofting Razzak twice over the midwicket, to help Pakistan clinch the thriller with a ball to spare.

