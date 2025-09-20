Top 5 fastest bowlers to reach 100 wickets in T20Is ft. Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh created history on Friday, September 19, becoming the first India bowler to claim 100 wickets in the T20I format. He achieved the impressive feat against Oman in match number 12 of Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.Team India batted first after winning the toss in the Group A match and posted 188-8 on the board. In the chase, Oman came up with a spirited batting performance and finished on 167-4. Playing his first match of the tournament, Arshdeep dismissed Vinayak Shukla (1) to reach a memorable landmark. The Oman keeper-batter miscued a short ball to deep midwicket.The 26-year-old ended the game with figures of 1-37 from his four overs. Arshdeep reached 100 T20I wickets in his 64th match and is among the quickest to reach the landmark. In the wake of his significant achievement, we look at the top five list of fastest bowlers to reach the 100-wicket mark in T20Is.#5 Rizwan Butt (66 matches)Bahrain's Rizwan Butt is fifth on the list of bowlers to reach 100 T20I wickets in quickest time. The right-arm pacer got to the landmark in his 66th match, playing a game against Malawi in Blantyre in the Quadrangular Twenty20 Series in July this year. The 34-year-old registered sensational figures of 6-9 in the match. Rizwan has played 76 T20Is so far and has claimed 122 wickets, averaging 15.24.#4 Arshdeep Singh (64 matches)Arshdeep comes in at No. 4 on the illustrious list of bowlers who have reached the 100-wicket landmark in T20Is in the quickest time. Having made his debut for India in the format in July 2022, the left-arm seamer has 100 wickets from 64 matches at an average of 18.49 and an economy rate of 8.31. He is the quickest among fast bowlers to reach the landmark, grabbing the record from Butt.Looking at Indian bowlers who have claimed most wickets in T20Is, Arshdeep is followed by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (both 96). Jasprit Bumrah has 92 scalps to his name and Bhuvneshwar Kumar 90.#3 Wanindu Hasaranga (63 matches)Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is third on the list of bowlers who have taken the least number of matches to reach 100 T20I wickets. Hasaranga achieved the landmark in his 63th match, which came against Afghanistan in Dambulla in February 2024. He cleaned up Najibullah Zadran for nine to reach 100 scalps in the format and ended the game with figures of 2-19 from four overs.Hasaranga has so far featured in 82 matches in the T20I format. In 80 innings, he has claimed 134 wickets at an impressive average of 15.58 and an economy rate of 6.94. His best of 4-9 came against Team India in Colombo in July 2021.#2 Sandeep Lamichhane (54 matches)Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane occupies the second spot on the list of bowlers who have reached the 100-wicket mark in T20Is in the quickest time. Lamichhane needed only 54 matches to reach the landmark. He achieved the feat against Bangladesh in Kingstown in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Lamichhane cleaned up Jaker Ali with a googly to pick up his 100th wicket in the format.BowlerMatchOppositionBatterVenueDateRashid Khan (AFG)53PakistanMohammad HafeezDubaiOct 29, 2021Sandeep Lamichhane (NEP)54BangladeshJaker AliKingstownJun 16, 2024Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)63AfghanistanNajibullah ZadranDambullaFeb 19, 2024Arshdeep Singh (IND)64OmanVinayak ShuklaAbu DhabiSep 19, 2025Rizwan Butt (BHR)66MalawiAaftab LimdawalaBlantyreJul 12, 2025(Top 5 fastest bowlers to 100 T20I wickets)The 25-year-old leg-spinner from Nepal has so far featured in 62 T20I matches and has picked up 117 wickets at an impressive average of 12.34 and an economy rate of 6.12. Lamichhane's best figures of 5-9 were registered against Kenya in Nairobi in August 2022. He also has three four-fers in the format.#1 Rashid Khan (53 matches)Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan holds the record for having claimed 100 T20I wickets in the least number of matches. The star leg-spinner needed only 53 matches to reach the landmark. He achieved the record against Pakistan in Dubai in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Mohammad Hafeez top-edged a googly off the bowler to become Rashid's 100 victim in the 20-over format.The Afghanistan cricketer has so far played 103 matches in the format and has picked up 173 wickets at an average of 13.93 and an economy rate of 6.12. Rashid has eight four-fers and two five-fers, with a best of 5-3, which came against Ireland in Greater Noida in March 2017.