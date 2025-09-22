Top 5 fastest fifty by an Indian in Men's T20Is vs Pakistan ft. Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma played a blistering knock against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash. India beat Pakistan by six wickets on Sunday, September 21, in Dubai. Abhishek slammed his highest score in the tournament so far with a splendid fifty.

He made 74 runs off 39 balls at a strike-rate of 189.74, including six boundaries and five maximums. While he had been getting solid starts, Abhishek Sharma finally managed to convert them into a half-century.

The left-hander scored the second-fastest fifty in T20Is between India and Pakistan and is only behind Mohammad Hafeez. Abhishek Sharma's fifty is also the fastest by an Indian batter against Pakistan in T20Is.

That said, let us take a look at the top five fastest fifties by an Indian batter in Men's T20Is against Pakistan.

#5 Gautam Gambhir (38 balls)

Current Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had played a magnificent knock against Pakistan in the 2007 T20 World Cup final in Johannesburg. He scored 75 runs off 54 balls opening the batting. His fifty helped India post a fighting total of 157/5.

Gambhir reached his fifty in 38 balls with a single off Umar Gul's final delivery in the 12th over. His knock included eight boundaries and two sixes overall. It was a crucial fifty as India won the match and were crowned champions. In the same tournament during their group stage meeting, Robin Uthappa had also scored a 38-ball fifty.

#4 Virat Kohli (36 balls)

In the 2022 Asia Cup fixture between India and Pakistan in Dubai, Virat Kohli scored a 36-ball half-century. He got to the 50-mark in style with a six on the final delivery of the 18th over by Mohammad Hasnain.

He was eventually dismissed on 60 off 44 balls, including four boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 136.36. However, his knock went in vain as Pakistan beat India by five wickets in that contest.

#3 Virat Kohli (34 balls)

During the 2016 T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Virat Kohli scored a match-winning, unbeaten fifty. He made 55* off 37 balls, including seven boundaries and a six at a strike-rate of 148.64.

Kohli reached his half-century off 34 balls with a single on the third ball of the 15th over, bowled by Shahid Afridi. India successfully chased down a target of 119 runs in 15.5 overs and won the match by six wickets. Kohli was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant knock.

#2 Yuvraj Singh (29 balls)

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh previously held the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian batter against Pakistan in T20Is before it was broken by Abhishek Sharma. During the second T20I in Ahmedabad in 2012, Yuvraj smashed 72 runs off 36 balls.

His scintillating knock was laced with four boundaries and seven maximums, coming at a strike-rate of 200. He got to his fifty off 29 balls with a six against Sohail Tanvir on the third delivery of the 18th over. India won the game and Yuvraj was also named 'Player of the Match.'

#1 Abhishek Sharma (24 balls)

With his fifty against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash in Dubai, Abhishek Sharma broke Yuvraj Singh's record. The left-hander slammed a quickfire half-century off just 24 balls.

He brought it up with a boundary on the fourth ball of the eighth over against Saim Ayub. On the back of his exceptional innings, India chased down the 172-run target in 18.5 overs. He won the 'Player of the Match' award for his breathtaking knock.

