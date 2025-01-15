Top 5 fastest hundreds by an Indian in Women's ODIs ft. Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana achieved a stellar feat during the third ODI against Ireland Women on Wednesday (January 15). The Indian captain slammed a brilliant hundred, scoring 135 runs off just 80 deliveries at a strike-rate of 168.75, including 12 fours and 7 sixes.

Courtesy her scintillating hundred, India Women posted a record total of 435/5 from their 50 overs after batting first. Pratika Rawal also smashed a brilliant 154-run knock off just 129 deliveries, along with an impressive half-century from Richa Ghosh (59 off 42).

Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian women's batter to score 10 ODI hundreds and is also fourth on the list of most hundreds in women's ODIs. She slammed the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian woman as well. On that note, let us take a look at the top five fastest hundreds by an Indian in Women's ODIs.

#5 Harleen Deol - 98 balls

During the second ODI between India Women and West Indies Women in December 2024, Harleen Deol hit her maiden ODI hundred. She took 98 deliveries to get to her knock, which is the fifth fastest ODI hundred by an Indian woman.

Harleen eventually scored 115 runs off 103 deliveries with a strike-rate of 111.65, including 16 fours in her knock. India got to 358/5 batting first, riding on her brilliant hundred. They went on to win the game by 115 runs and Deol was also named the 'Player of the Match.'

#4 Jemimah Rodrigues - 90 balls

In the second ODI of the series against Ireland in Rajkot on January 12, 2025, Jemimah Rodrigues registered her maiden ODI century. As India batted first, the right-hander got to the three-figure mark off 90 deliveries, the fourth-fastest Indian to do so.

She scored 102 runs off 91 deliveries before being dismissed, striking at 112.08. Her innings comprised 12 boundaries as well. The hosts posted a massive total of 370/5 batting first and won the game as well. Jemimah won the 'Player of the Match' award for her match-winning century.

#3 Harmanpreet Kaur - 90 balls

Harmanpreet Kaur is third on the list, smashing a 90-ball hundred as well. She achieved the feat during the all-important semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup in 2017 against Australia in Derby. India posted 281/4 batting first, as Harmanpreet played an innings for the ages.

She slammed an unbeaten 171 off just 115 deliveries at a strike-rate of 148.69, including 20 fours and 7 sixes in her whirlwind knock. India won the game by 36 runs and progressed to the final as Harmanpreet was named the 'Player of the Match.'

#2 Harmanpreet Kaur - 87 balls

Harmanpreet Kaur features again on the list. During the second ODI between India and South Africa in Bengaluru in 2024, Harmanpreet Kaur slammed an 87-ball ton. She remained unbeaten on 103 off 88 deliveries, striking 9 fours and 3 sixes.

India posted a stiff total of 325/3 batting first and went on to restrict South Africa to 321/6, winning the game by a close margin in the end. Harmanpreet also won the 'Player of the Match' award.

#1 Smriti Mandhana - 70 balls

Smriti Mandhana went past Harmanpreet Kaur to slam the fastest ODI hundred by an Indian woman. Against Ireland in the third ODI on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, she scored a 70-ball hundred to make the record her own.

Smriti Mandhana smashed a sensational century, scoring 135 runs off just 80 deliveries. Striking at 168.75, her knock included 12 fours and 7 sixes. India also posted their highest ever total in Women's ODIs, finishing with a massive 435/5 from their 50 overs.

This is Smriti Mandhana's 10th ODI hundred, making her the first-ever Indian woman to reach 10 ODI hundreds as well.

