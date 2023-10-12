Top 5 fastest hundreds by Indians in World Cup history ft. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma re-wrote the record book as Team India completed a convincing eight-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup in Delhi on Wednesday.

Chasing 273 runs, it never felt the Men in Blue would lose the game. They reached the target with 15 overs to spare. Rohit blazed his way to 131 runs from just 84 balls with the help of 16 boundaries and five sixes. This was his seventh century in the history of mega-events, going past Sachin Tendulkar's tally of six tons.

It was also the fastest century by an Indian batter in the history of the World Cup, leapfrogging former World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 5 fastest hundreds by Indians in World Cup history.

#5 Sachin Tendulkar - 84 balls vs Kenya (1999)

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar almost holds every batting record possible. His dedication and love for the sport took center stage as he joined the team four days after his father's demise to play one of the magnificent knocks of his career.

Tendulkar smacked an 84-ball hundred against Kenya in the 1999 World Cup in Bristol to help the team post 329/2 in their 50 overs. Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 140 off just 101 balls, including 16 boundaries and three sixes. In response, Kenya could only manage 235/7, losing the game by 94 runs.

Tendulkar's 84-ball 100 is the fifth-fastest hundred by an Indian batter in the history of the World Cups.

#4 Virat Kohli - 83 balls vs Bangladesh (2011)

Former Indian skipper arrived at the 2011 World Cup as a rookie, yet to stamp his authority in the cricketing world. However, Virat Kohli showed glimpses of what was to follow with a dazzling hundred against Bangladesh.

Playing in Mirpur, the Men in Blue got off to a blazing start thanks to Virender Sehwag. Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir departed after getting starts, which brought Kohli to the crease.

The young right-handed batter, full of potential, went full throttle, hitting the Bangladesh bowlers to all corners of the ground. Kohli reached the three-figure mark in just 83 balls, which is the fourth-fastest by an Indian batter in World Cups.

Riding on Kohli's unbeaten 100 and Sehwag's 175, the Men in Blue posted 370/4 in their 50 overs. Munaf Patel picked up a four-wicket haul as the Bangla Tigers could only muster 283/9.

#3 Virender Sehwag - 81 balls vs Bermuda (2007)

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is one of the most destructive openers of his generation. However, Sehwag brought his fastest ODI World Cup hundred while batting at No.3 against minnow Bermuda in Port of Spain.

Batting first, the Men in Blue lost Robin Uthappa in the second over, which saw the arrival of Sehwag in the middle. The Delhi-born batter smacked the balls right, left, and center to reach the three-figure score in just 81 balls. It is the third-fastest hundred by an Indian batter in a World Cup game.

The Men in Blue produced a complete batting performance against Bermuda to post 413/5 in their 50 overs. In response, Bermuda were bundled out for 156 runs, with Ajit Agarkar and Anil Kumble picking up three wickets apiece.

#2 Kapil Dev - 72 balls vs Zimbabwe (1983)

Former skipper Kapil Dev is known to shape Indian cricket with his all-round heroics. He has played several match-winning knocks for his nation, probably the best coming against Zimbabwe in the 1983 World Cup.

Dev walked out to bat with the scoreboard reading 17/5 and struck a majestic hundred to stun a jam-packed Tunbridge Wells crowd. He carried the Indian innings single-handedly with a 175-run knock to guide the team to 266 runs. He smashed 16 boundaries and six maximums on a ground where the Indian top order fell like nine pins.

Dev's knock included a 72-ball 100, which is the second-fastest by an Indian batter in the history of multi-nation tournaments.

In reply, Zimbabwe could only muster 235 runs, losing the match by 31 runs.

#1 Rohit Sharma - 63 vs Afghanistan (2023)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma broke multiple records during his swashbuckling 131-run knock against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Rohit came into this game on the back of a six-ball duck against Australia in Chennai. With Shubman Gill out due to dengue, there were additional responsibilities on the senior opener, who delivered in the best way possible.

Chasing 273 runs, Rohit went berserk right from the start. He brought his half-century in 30 balls before shifting gears to complete his 31st ODI hundred in just 63 deliveries. It is the fastest by an Indian batter in World Cup history.

By the time Rohit got out in the 26th over, he smashed 131 off just 84 deliveries, blasting 16 boundaries and five sixes. Ishan Kishan (47) and Virat Kohli (55*) chipped in with significant scores as India won the match with 90 balls to spare.