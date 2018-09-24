Top 5 fastest Indian bowlers to 50 ODI wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal

Though Team India has always been considered as the batting powerhouse among the cricketing fraternity, the Indian bowlers have been equally exceptional with their bowling displays.

From a player who made his ODI debut to current ODI roster stars, Indian bowlers have made a mark in the bowling department in ODIs. The recent limited overs success of Team India should be attributed to some of the stars who feature in this list.

Let us now look at the five fastest Indian bowlers to take 50 ODI wickets.

#5 Yuzvendra Chahal

2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa v India

Chahal made his ODI debut for Team India in June 2016 against Zimbabwe. Since making his debut, the leg-spinner has established himself as a permanent fixture in the Indian side and has so far represented the Men In Blue in 30 ODIs. Kohli has shown immense in his bowler since taking over the ODI reigns from MS Dhoni since January 2017 and Chahal has indeed repaid his skipper's faith through exceptional performances.

Along with Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal has formed a deadly spin-duo that has worked wonders for India even in the overseas conditions. In his 30th ODI, Chahal became the fifth fastest Indian to take 50 ODI wickets when he scalped Pakistan batsman Imam ul Haq's wicket during India's Super four fixture against their arch-rivals at Dubai in the 2018 Asia Cup.

