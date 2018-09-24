Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 fastest Indian bowlers to 50 ODI wickets 

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.81K   //    24 Sep 2018, 11:35 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal

Though Team India has always been considered as the batting powerhouse among the cricketing fraternity, the Indian bowlers have been equally exceptional with their bowling displays.

From a player who made his ODI debut to current ODI roster stars, Indian bowlers have made a mark in the bowling department in ODIs. The recent limited overs success of Team India should be attributed to some of the stars who feature in this list.

Let us now look at the five fastest Indian bowlers to take 50 ODI wickets.

#5 Yuzvendra Chahal

2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa v India
2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa v India

Chahal made his ODI debut for Team India in June 2016 against Zimbabwe. Since making his debut, the leg-spinner has established himself as a permanent fixture in the Indian side and has so far represented the Men In Blue in 30 ODIs. Kohli has shown immense in his bowler since taking over the ODI reigns from MS Dhoni since January 2017 and Chahal has indeed repaid his skipper's faith through exceptional performances.

Along with Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal has formed a deadly spin-duo that has worked wonders for India even in the overseas conditions. In his 30th ODI, Chahal became the fifth fastest Indian to take 50 ODI wickets when he scalped Pakistan batsman Imam ul Haq's wicket during India's Super four fixture against their arch-rivals at Dubai in the 2018 Asia Cup.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Yuzvendra Chahal Greatest Cricketers of All Time BCCI ODI Cricket
Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Sports- Love of my life
Top 5 fastest spinners to reach 50 ODI wickets
RELATED STORY
Greatest Asian ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 milestones waiting for Indian team in...
RELATED STORY
5 ODI batsmen who got run out highest number of times 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 milestones that can be achieved by the...
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: 5 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
All-time Asia ODI XI post year 2000
RELATED STORY
Stats: Rohit Sharma creates history after his fifty...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 bowlers who were quickest to reach 100 wickets in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 MS Dhoni knocks against Pakistan in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us