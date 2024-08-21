Top 5 fastest Pakistan batters to 1,000 Test runs by innings ft. Saud Shakeel

Saud Shakeel made headlines by breaking a long-standing record in Pakistan's cricket history. On the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on August 21, 2024, Shakeel achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the joint-fastest Pakistani to reach 1,000 Test runs.

In just his 20th innings, he equaled the record set by Saeed Ahmed over six decades ago. The feat was achieved while Shakeel was rebuilding Pakistan's innings after the team faced early setbacks.

Shakeel's achievement adds to the rich legacy of Pakistan cricket, placing him among the elite few who have reached this milestone in record time.

Here’s a look at the top five fastest Pakistan batters to score 1000 Test runs by innings.

Top 5 fastest Pakistan batters to 1000 Test runs by innings

#5 Taufeeq Umar – 24 Innings

Taufeeq Umar, a dependable opening batter, achieved the 1000-run milestone in 24 innings, placing him fifth on this list. Making his Test debut in 2001, Umar was known for his solid technique and patience at the crease.

Umar played 43 Tests, scoring 2943 runs at an average of 38.72. His career highlights include seven centuries and 14 half-centuries, with a top score of 236, which showcases how he used to play long, match-defining knocks for Pakistan.

#4 Javed Miandad – 23 Innings

Javed Miandad, one of Pakistan’s most celebrated cricketers, reached 1,000 Test runs in 23 innings. Known for his aggressive batting and strategic mind, Miandad had an illustrious career from 1975 to 1996.

He played 124 Tests, amassing 8,832 runs with an exceptional average of 52.57. Miandad’s career included 23 centuries and 43 half-centuries, with a highest score of 280*.

#3 Sadiq Mohammad – 22 Innings

Sadiq Mohammad, another prominent name in Pakistan’s cricket history, reached 1,000 Test runs in 22 innings, making him the second-fastest Pakistani to achieve the feat. Sadiq, who debuted in 1969, was known for his resilience and technical proficiency.

Over his 41-Test career, he scored 2,579 runs at an average of 35.81, including five centuries and ten half-centuries. His highest score of 166 came when he was a key player in Pakistan's batting lineup, often providing stability at the top of the order.

#2 Saeed Ahmed – 20 Innings

Saeed Ahmed, a distinguished figure in Pakistan cricket, was the first to reach 1,000 Test runs in just 20 innings. He set this record in 1959 during a Test match in Karachi against Australia, a record that stood unmatched for 65 years until Saud Shakeel matched it.

Ahmed’s career spanned from 1958 to 1973, during which he played 41 Tests, scoring 2991 runs at an average of 40.41. His consistent performances included five centuries, with a highest score of 172, establishing him as one of the most reliable batters of his era.

#1 Saud Shakeel – 20 Innings

Saud Shakeel, the latest addition to Pakistan’s list of record-breaking batters, reached the 1000-run milestone in just 20 innings, equalling Saeed Ahmed's record from 1959. Shakeel, who made his Test debut in 2022, has been a consistent performer in the middle order. Before this match, he had accumulated 967 runs in 19 innings, including two centuries and six half-centuries, with a career-best double-hundred against Sri Lanka in Galle.

His ability to handle pressure was evident as he played a key role in stabilizing Pakistan’s innings against Bangladesh. With this record, Shakeel is placed alongside some of the greatest names in Pakistan's cricket history.

