Top 5 fastest spinners to reach 50 ODI wickets

Debjyoti Bhakta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
111   //    19 Sep 2018, 02:15 IST

Image result for Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is the latest to reach 50 ODI wickets. He achieved the landmark by dismissing Scott McKechnie of Hong Kong in the fourth match of Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai.

Here is a glance at the top 5 spinners who took minimum innings from their debut to achieve the 50 wickets tally in ODI cricket.

#5 Saqlain Mushtaq (28 matches)

Image result for Saqlain Mushtaq

Saqlain Mushtaq was one of the greatest spinners of Pakistan. He took 28 matches to reach 50 ODI wickets. He reached the landmark on 3 November 1996 vs Zimbabwe at Peshawar.

Saqlain Mushtaq is the 3rd fastest bowler to reach the landmark of 100 ODI wickets. He is known to popularise the 'doosra', which is an off-spinner's premium weapon. He was among the Wisden Cricketers of the Year 2000.

#4 Rashid Khan (26 matches)

Image result for Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is one of the greatest spinners Afghanistan ever produced. He got to 50 career wickets in his 26th ODI match played at Greater Noida on 24 March 2017 against Ireland.

Rashid Khan is the fastest bowler to reach the landmark of 100 ODI wickets. He is the 3rd fastest bowler to reach the milestone of 50 T20I wickets. He was the ICC Associate Player of the Year 2017.

#3 Shane Warne (25 matches)

Image result for Shane Warne ODI

'Warnie' was one of the most dreaded spinners of his generation. He took 25 matches to reach 50 ODI wickets. Shane Warne achieved the feat on 13 September 1994 vs Sri Lanka at P.Saravanamuttu Stadium, Colombo.

Shane Warne has the record of most wickets by an Australian spinner in ODIs. He picked up 291 wickets in his ODI career. He was among the Wisden Cricketers of the Year 1994. He was inducted into ICC Hall of Fame in 2013. He was assigned to mentor Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav (24 matches)

Image result for Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is regarded as one of the greatest chinaman bowlers India ever produced. He is the fastest Indian spinner to reach this landmark. He got to 50 ODI wickets mark on 18 September 2018 vs Hong Kong at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Kuldeep Yadav represented India in 2014 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He is the first Indian spinner to take a hat-trick in ODIs. He accomplished that feat on 21 September 2017 against Australia at Kolkata. His best bowling index is 6/25 against England on 12 July 2018 at Nottinghamshire.

 #1 Ajantha Mendis (19 matches)

Image result for Ajantha Mendis

'Mystery Spinner' holds the record for minimum matches taken to reach 50 ODI wickets mark. Ajantha Mendis got to 50 wickets mark on 12 January 2009 vs Zimbabwe at Dhaka.

Ajantha Mendis was the ICC Emerging Player of the Year 2008. He picked up 152 wickets in his ODI career.


Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Today, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
