Top 5 fielders currently in Indian Cricket

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.23K   //    22 Sep 2018, 15:52 IST

Manish
Manish Pandey balancing himself after taking a catch on the boundary

There was a time when India was considered to be a weak fielding side. Dropped catches, misfields on the outfield were a common sight when the Indian team was on the field.

However, with time this scenario has changed drastically. The young generation of Indian players has been simply outstanding on the field. A lot of emphasis has been given to the fielding nowadays and rich dividends are paid. Also, the outfields and ground conditions in India have improved over time which has allowed players to give their hundred percent on the field without the fear of getting injured. Fielding has become a major criterion for selection in the Indian team and thus India has produced some of the finest fielders in World Cricket.

We will look at the top 5 fielders in Indian cricket.

#5 Suresh Raina

Rai
Raina takes a sharp chance at first slip

When Suresh Raina broke into the Indian team in 2005 he was considered to be a perfect all-rounder. He had great pedigree with the bat, he was more than useful with the ball and he was brilliant on the field. Over time, Raina has just enhanced his reputation as one of the best fielders in Indian cricket. 

While Raina is exceptional in the circle in powerplays, he takes the duty of protecting the boundaries in the latter overs. The southpaw is known for his energy on the field and even at the age of 31, he is one of the finest fielders in India. 

#4 Hardik Pandya

P
Pandya has been brilliant on the field for Team India

Hardik Pandya has been a revelation for Team India. He has provided the much-needed balance to the Indian team. Pandya has played match-winning innings for India playing in the lower-order and has been improving as a bowler with each match.

However, because of his all-round skills Pandya's fielding goes unnoticed. The 24-year-old has been a good addition to the strong Indian fielding unit. He has taken some stunning catches in the outfield and is a complete live-wire on the field. Hardik Pandya has turned out to be a complete package India was searching for. 



