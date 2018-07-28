Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 greatest fast bowlers of all time

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.28K   //    28 Jul 2018, 18:06 IST

C
Cricket Ball

Fast bowling is quite possibly the most exciting thing in the game of cricket. It is an adrenaline-pumping and enjoyable aspect of the game which keeps the spectators occupied and delights them. It is always fun to see the ball hurled at over 90 miles per hour at the batsmen, though it might not be as enjoyable for the batsman himself. Still, fast bowling is not about raw pace only. It is also about accuracy and outwitting the batsman.

Over the decades, cricket has been graced by some great fast bowlers who have enthralled us with their pace, accuracy and guile. The list of great fast bowlers is really long and it is not easy to choose the top 5 from such a long list. Still, we have managed to come up with our top 5 and would like to take a look at them: 

5. Wasim Akram (Pakistan)

W
Wasim Akram

There has probably never been a cricketer as talented as Wasim Akram. He had all the attributes a great cricketer should have. Moreover, he was quite possibly the most versatile fast bowler of all time. He could swing the ball both ways, could bowl with an upright seam, was quick enough and had a lethal yorker. He was a great exponent of the reverse swing also and could be deadly with the old ball.

Akram’s record speaks for itself. He took 414 wickets in 104 test matches at an average of 23. His strike rate was just a shade below 55. Akram also took 502 ODI wickets, the highest by a fast bowler. Akram was able to maintain an economy rate below 4 throughout his ODI career.

He performed superbly in all conditions and on every kind of surface. He destroyed England in their own backyard with his superb swing bowling, pinned down West Indies in West Indies with his guile and accuracy, troubled Australia in Australia with his raw pace and bounce and remained a champion bowler on his home turf. Akram was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 30 but he continued to play till the age of 37. He reduced his run-up and depended more upon his accuracy and experience in the latter part of his career. He was also a great sight to look at and had a smooth, effortless bowling action

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket West Indies Cricket Tearaway Fast bowlers
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
5 best bowling run-ups of all time
RELATED STORY
Why Brian Lara's 153 not out against Australia in 1999 is...
RELATED STORY
Greatest West Indies ODI XI of all time
RELATED STORY
5 bowlers who did not have overwhelming success but...
RELATED STORY
5 prolific bowlers who never picked 10 wickets in a Test...
RELATED STORY
Final victims of top 5 Test wicket takers
RELATED STORY
10 tallest cricketers of all time
RELATED STORY
8 greatest Indian Test captains of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Test opening pairs of all time
RELATED STORY
8 bowlers and their golden streaks
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us