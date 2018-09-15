Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 highest individual scores in the Asia Cup

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
402   //    15 Sep 2018, 23:48 IST

Image result for asia cup 2018
Asia cup kicked off on 15th September

The Asian cricket teams are one of the best teams in the world. India is the most successful team in the Asia Cup. While India clinched 6 titles, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have won 5 times each. The fight between the six best Asian teams has commenced on 15th September 2018 in the United Arab Emirates. 

The tournament was scheduled to be played in India but was shifted to UAE due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan. In the first match of the Asia Cup 2018, the Bangladeshi wicket-keeper, Mushfiqur Rahim smashed 144 runs against Sri Lanka at Dubai. Rahim's brilliant knock of 144 is one of the highest scores in the Asia Cup. Here we take a look at the top 5 highest individual scores in the Asia Cup. 

#5 136 by Virat Kohli 

Bangladesh v India - ICC World Twenty20 Bangladesh 2014
Bangladesh v India

Virat Kohli takes the fifth place in this list with his 136 off 122 deliveries which came against Bangladesh in the 2014 Asia Cup. Mushfiqur Rahim-led Bangladesh batted first and lost a couple of early wickets. However, the partnership between Anamul Haque (77 off 106) and skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (117 off 113) helped their team to post a winning total of 280. 

While chasing a total of 280, the Indian team lost both their openers after a steady start. However, the then stand-in captain Virat Kohli took the responsibility along with Ajinkya Rahane. Kohli scored a brilliant knock of 136 off just 122 deliveries which included 16 fours and 2 sixes. Rahane played a sensible knock of 73 off 83. Kohli's match-winning century earned him a man of the match award against Bangladesh. 

#4 143 by Shoaib Malik 

SHOAIB-M
SHOAIB-MALIK

Shoaib Malik registered his highest score of 143 in the Asia Cup tournament when they met India in the 2004 Asia Cup. In the 10th match of the Asia Cup 2014, batting first Pakistan lost their openers at a regular interval. However, the saviour, Shoaib Malik scored a mammoth 143 off just 127 deliveries. 

With the likes of Inzamam, Yousuf and Razzaq scoring some decent runs, Pakistan team have managed to post a total of 300. While chasing the huge total, the likes of Sehwag, Dravid have managed to score just a single digit runs. Tendulkar scored 78 off 103 but could not able to save his team from the loss as they lost the game by 50 runs. Malik, who helped his team to post a good total against the strong team, won the Player of the Match award. 


1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Mushfiqur Rahim Virat Kohli
Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
I love to analyse each and every angle of Cricket and I am a die hard fan of Virender Sehwag!
5 Highest Individual scores in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Remembering 5 records before heading into...
RELATED STORY
Top batting, bowling and fielding records in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: Top Batting Performances in ODIs
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: Reliving the last 5 thrilling ODI...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 players who can be top run-scorers of...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why resting Virat Kohli for Asia Cup is...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 - Group A Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 bowlers to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Stats, Highlights, Schedule, Teams &...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Today, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us