Top 5 highest individual scores in the Asia Cup

Asia cup kicked off on 15th September

The Asian cricket teams are one of the best teams in the world. India is the most successful team in the Asia Cup. While India clinched 6 titles, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have won 5 times each. The fight between the six best Asian teams has commenced on 15th September 2018 in the United Arab Emirates.

The tournament was scheduled to be played in India but was shifted to UAE due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan. In the first match of the Asia Cup 2018, the Bangladeshi wicket-keeper, Mushfiqur Rahim smashed 144 runs against Sri Lanka at Dubai. Rahim's brilliant knock of 144 is one of the highest scores in the Asia Cup. Here we take a look at the top 5 highest individual scores in the Asia Cup.

#5 136 by Virat Kohli

Bangladesh v India

Virat Kohli takes the fifth place in this list with his 136 off 122 deliveries which came against Bangladesh in the 2014 Asia Cup. Mushfiqur Rahim-led Bangladesh batted first and lost a couple of early wickets. However, the partnership between Anamul Haque (77 off 106) and skipper Mushfiqur Rahim (117 off 113) helped their team to post a winning total of 280.

While chasing a total of 280, the Indian team lost both their openers after a steady start. However, the then stand-in captain Virat Kohli took the responsibility along with Ajinkya Rahane. Kohli scored a brilliant knock of 136 off just 122 deliveries which included 16 fours and 2 sixes. Rahane played a sensible knock of 73 off 83. Kohli's match-winning century earned him a man of the match award against Bangladesh.

#4 143 by Shoaib Malik

SHOAIB-MALIK

Shoaib Malik registered his highest score of 143 in the Asia Cup tournament when they met India in the 2004 Asia Cup. In the 10th match of the Asia Cup 2014, batting first Pakistan lost their openers at a regular interval. However, the saviour, Shoaib Malik scored a mammoth 143 off just 127 deliveries.

With the likes of Inzamam, Yousuf and Razzaq scoring some decent runs, Pakistan team have managed to post a total of 300. While chasing the huge total, the likes of Sehwag, Dravid have managed to score just a single digit runs. Tendulkar scored 78 off 103 but could not able to save his team from the loss as they lost the game by 50 runs. Malik, who helped his team to post a good total against the strong team, won the Player of the Match award.

