Top 5 highest individual scores on men's ODI debut ft. Matthew Breetzke

South African batter Matthew Breetzke broke the record for the highest individual score on men's ODI debut. The right-hander slammed a scintillating century against New Zealand in their ongoing game in the Pakistan Tri-Nation series in Lahore on Monday, February 10.

Opening the innings, he scored 150 runs and became the first-ever player to do so on ODI debut. Earlier, former West Indian cricketer and legend Desmond Haynes (148) owned the record for the highest individual score on men's ODI debut, which he set way back in 1978.

Breetzke thus broke a 47-year-old record with his sensational display against New Zealand in Lahore. Thanks to her brilliance, South Africa posted a total of 304/6 batting first. That said, here are the top five highest individual scores on men's ODI debut.

#5 Colin Ingram - 124

South African batter Colin Ingram made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein in 2010. Walking in at No.3 as South Africa batted first, the left-hander impressed on his debut by slamming a match-winning hundred.

Ingram scored 124 runs off 126 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes with a strike rate of 98.41. His ton propelled the Proteas to a huge total of 351/6. They went on to win the game by 64 runs and Colin Ingram was also awarded 'Player of the Match' for his brilliant performance on debut.

#4 Mark Chapman - 124*

Mark Chapman, who now represents New Zealand, made his ODI debut for Hong Kong against the UAE during the ICC World Cricket League Championship in 2015. The left-handed batter walked in at No.4 and registered an unbeaten hundred.

Chapman smashed 124* off just 116 balls which included 11 fours and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of 106.89. He was the highest scorer in the whole game across both teams. Hong Kong won by 89 runs and Chapman was declared Player of the Match.

#3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 127

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz made his first ODI appearance in 2021 against Ireland in Abu Dhabi. The right-hander opened the batting as Afghanistan batted first. Gurbaz set the tone up front and led the charge with a magnificent century on debut.

He scored a run-a-ball 127 which included 8 fours and 9 sixes. It was a well-constructed knock that helped Afghanistan beat Ireland by 16 runs in the end. Gurbaz was rightfully presented with the 'Player of the Match' award as well.

#2 Desmond Haynes - 148

Former West Indies batter and legend Desmond Haynes made his ODI debut against Australia back in 1978. Haynes opened the batting and almost single-handedly propelled his team to a massive total back in the day.

He struck 148 runs off just 136 balls, striking at 108.82 and hitting 16 fours along with two sixes. Haynes fell just a couple of runs short of touching the 150 mark but took the West Indies to a total of 313/9.

West Indies won the game by 44 runs and Haynes was also named Player of the Match. He held the record for the highest individual score on men's ODI debut until Matthew Breetzke broke it in February 2025.

#1 Matthew Breetzke - 150

26-year-old Matthew Breetzke, making his ODI debut in the ongoing match between South Africa and New Zealand, opened the batting for the Proteas. He has played only one Test and 10 T20Is before this game in his international career.

Breetzke slammed 150 runs off 148 balls, striking at 101.35. His century on his ODI debut was laced with 11 fours and five sixes. He carried South Africa's batting as they went past the 300-run mark batting first. No batter has ever scored 150 runs on an ODI debut as Matthew Breetzke becomes the first ever to do so.

