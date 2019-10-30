Top 5 highest individual Test scores in 2019 so far

Steve Smith (left) and Rohit Sharma (right)

With the introduction of the ICC Test Championship, all the teams are now focusing more on results rather than settling for draws. This changed strategy has resulted in many match-winning contributions from players in recent times.

The top Test players of this generation like Steve Smith, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have been leading by example, constantly making significant contributions to their team’s success. But traveling batsmen have continued to find it difficult to score runs, which is why it's not surprising to see that most of the top scores this year have been registered at home.

Before we get to the list of the top 5 highest individual scores in 2019, here are the five cricketers who make up the bottom half of the top 10 list:

#10 Rohit Sharma (IND) - 176 vs South Africa (Venue - Vizag)

#9 Joe Burns (AUS) - 180 vs Sri Lanka (Venue - Canberra)

#8 Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) - 193 vs Australia (Venue - Sydney)

#7 Ross Taylor (NZ) - 200 vs Bangladesh (Venue - Wellington)

#6 Kane Williamson (NZ) - 200* vs Bangladesh (Venue - Hamilton)

#5 Jason Holder - 202*

Jason Holder celebrating after hitting his maiden double century in Test cricket

After their batsmen had scored 289 runs in the first innings of the first Test, the West Indies pacers gave their team an upper hand by dismissing England for just 77. But a top-order collapse in the second innings opened the gates for a comeback for the English team.

Holder came into bat when his team was 120/6 in the second innings. He put on an unbeaten 295 run partnership along with Shane Dowrich to put his team in a commanding position.

Holder played his natural aggressive game and hit the England bowlers all around the park. He remained unbeaten on 202 and helped his team set up a mammoth target of 628 runs. The knock brought his all-round ability into the limelight and showcased his Test batting prowess.

Holder hit 23 fours and 8 sixes at a strike rate of 88.20 during this stroke-filled innings. West Indies won the match comfortably by 381 runs.

