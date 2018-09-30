Top 5 highest run scorers captaining India in ODIs

Rohit Pitre FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 253 // 30 Sep 2018, 03:24 IST

Where does Virat Kohli rank among the top ODI run scorers captaining Team India ?

Rohit Sharma, the stand-in India captain, lead his team brilliantly in the Asia Cup 2018, helping India to their 7th Asia Cup title. He was mightily impressive, not only with his leadership skills but also with his batting display, scoring 317 runs in the tournament at a staggering average of 158.5.

The "Hitman" has captained India in eight ODIs till date and has won seven of them. He has also scored 534 runs in those ODIs at an impressive average of 106.8 which also includes a double-hundred. Although he is still new to captaincy, it wouldn't be wrong to say that captaincy brings the best out of Rohit Sharma. Among the 24 Indian ODI captains, he currently stands at 9th place in terms of the career runs scored as captain.

We look at the top five highest run scorers for India as ODI captains. It is remarkable that each of these five individuals (except one) have a better batting average as captains compared to their career batting average.

#5 Rahul Dravid, 2658 runs

Rahul Dravid's 63-ball 92 was his memorable knock as a captain

Rahul Dravid scored 2658 runs as Indian captain at an impressive average of 42, which is better than his career average of 39. "The Wall" lead India in 79 games, winning 42 of those. Although the 2007 World Cup was a low point in Dravid's captaincy career, his career captaincy numbers suggest that he was a very good captain, who could have gone on to achieve bigger things for India.

