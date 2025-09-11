Top 5 Indian batters with most runs in T20I wins while chasing ft. Suryakumar Yadav

Team India beat UAE by nine wickets in match number two of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. Bowling first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue cleaned up UAE for just 57 in 13.1 overs as Kuldeep Yadav claimed 4-7 and Shivam Dube 3-4. In the chase, India romped home in 4.3 overs to register their quickest win in T20Is in terms of overs.

Ad

Team India's win over UAE marked their 165th victory in T20Is in their 248th match. They have lost 71 games. Six matches have been tied, while six other games ended in no result. Wednesday's triumph over UAE in Dubai marked the Men in Blue's 77th T20I win while chasing.

After the bowlers did a great job, openers Abhishek Sharma (30 off 16) and Shubman Gill (20* off 9) added 48 in 3.5 overs as India cruised to victory. In the wake of the Men in Blue's nine-wicket triumph over UAE in Dubai, we look at the top five Indian batters with most runs in wins in T20Is while chasing.

Ad

Trending

#5 Shikhar Dhawan

Former opener Shikhar Dhawan is fifth on the list of Indian batters with most runs in T20I wins while chasing. In 27 innings, he scored 653 runs at an average of 27.20 and a strike rate of 120.47. The southpaw struck four half-centuries in successful chases in the format.

Dhawan's best of 92 came off 62 balls against West Indies in Chennai in November 2018 and featured 10 fours and two sixes. He also hit 60 off 44 against Bangladesh in Mirpur (March 2016), 55 off 43 against Bangladesh in Colombo (March 2018) and 52 off 36 against Australia in Sydney (December 2020).

Ad

#4 Suryakumar Yadav

Current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav also features in the illustrious list. In 22 innings, he has scored 671 runs at an impressive average of 44.73 and a strike rate of 155.32. Suryakumar has registered seven half-centuries in T20I matches that Team India have won while chasing.

The 34-year-old's best of 83 came off 44 balls against West Indies in Providence in August 2023. The blazing knock featured 10 fours and four sixes as India won the game by seven wickets. The right-handed batter also slammed 80 off 42 balls against Australia in Visakhapatnam in November 2023 and 76 off 44 balls against the Windies in Basseterre in August 2022.

Ad

#3 KL Rahul

KL Rahul is third on list of Indian batters with most runs in T20I wins while chasing. In 27 innings, he has 812 runs to his name at an average of 38.66 and a strike rate 132.46. Rahul has hit one hundred and seven fifties in successful chases.

The right-handed batter's best of 101* came off 54 balls against England in Manchester in July 2018. The excellent knock featured 10 fours and five sixes. Rahul also struck 65 off 49 balls against New Zealand in Ranchi in November 2021 and 62 off 40 balls against West Indies in Hyderabad in December 2019.

Ad

#2 Rohit Sharma

Team India's T20 World Cup-winning skipper Rohit Sharma occupies the second place. In 52 innings, he has smashed 1,252 runs at an average of 27.82 and a strike rate of 131.92. The Hitman has struck one hundred and 10 half-centuries in successful chases in T20Is.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Virat Kohli 39 1,651 78.61 135.43 94* 0 16 Rohit Sharma 52 1,252 27.82 131.92 100* 1 10 KL Rahul 27 812 38.66 132.46 101* 1 7 Suryakumar Yadav 22 671 44.73 155.32 83 0 7 Shikhar Dhawan 27 653 27.20 120.47 92 0 4

Ad

(Stats of top 5 Indian batters with most runs in T20I wins while chasing)

Rohit's best of 100* came off 56 balls against England in Bristol in July 2018. The innings featured 11 fours and five sixes. The right-hander batter also struck 85 off 43 balls against Bangladesh in Rajkot in November 2019 and 62 off 55 deliveries against West Indies in Mirpur in March 2014.

#1 Virat Kohli

Former captain Virat Kohli leads the list of Indian batters with most runs in winning chases in T20Is. In 39 innings, he has notched up 1,651 runs at an average of 78.61 and a strike rate of 135.43. The right-handed batter has struck 16 half-centuries in T20I chases that Team India have won.

Kohli's best of 94* came off 50 balls against West Indies in Hyderabad in December 2019. The innings included six fours and as many sixes. He also struck an iconic 82* off 53 against Pakistan in Melbourne in the 2022 T20 World Cup and 82* off 51 against Australia in Mohali in the 2016 T20 World Cup Super 10 match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news