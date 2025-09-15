Top 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20I wins while fielding first ft. Kuldeep Yadav

Team India hammered Pakistan by seven wickets in match number six of the men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. In a completely one-sided encounter, Pakistan batted first after winning the toss, but only managed to put up 127-9 on the board. Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 40 off 44, while Shaheen Shah Afridi smashed 33* off 16.

India's bowlers were brilliant as Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-18 from his four overs, while Axar Patel picked up 2-18. Lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah also claimed 2-28, while Varun Chakaravarthy was economical, registering figures of 1-24. Hardik Pandya, who opened the bowling, dismissed Saim Ayub for a golden duck.

The Men in Blue's seven-wicket win against Pakistan on Sunday was their 166th T20I win in 249 matches. They have lost 71 games, while six matches have ended in a tie. Six other games have also ended in no result. Of India's 166 T20I win, 78 have come while bowling first. On that note, let's look at Team India's top five bowlers in T20I wins while fielding first.

#5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is fifth on the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20I victories while fielding first. In 25 matches, the right-arm pacer has picked up 28 wickets at an average of 25.03 and an economy rate of 7.48.

Bhuvneshwar has claimed one four-wicket haul in T20I games that India have won while fielding first. He picked up 4-26 against Pakistan in Dubai in the 2022 Asia Cup. Bhuvneshwar also impressed with 3-35 against Australia in Rajkot in 2013.

#4 Kuldeep Yadav

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep possesses a superb record in T20I matches that Team India have won while bowling first. In 13 matches so far, he has picked up 29 wickets at an average of 9.44 and an economy rate of 5.46. The 30-year-old has one five-fer and one four-fer in T20I wins while bowling first.

Kuldeep claimed 5-24 against England in Manchester in July 2018. Batting first, England were held to 159-8 as India won the match by eight wickets. The wrist-spinner also starred with 4-7 from 2.1 overs against UAE in India's opening Asia Cup 2025 match. Further, Kuldeep has also picked up three three-fers in matches that India have won while fielding first.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is third on the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20I wins while fielding first. In 26 matches, the right-arm fast bowler has picked up 32 wickets at an average of 19.71 and an economy rate of 6.59.

Bumrah does not have a four-wicket haul in T20Is yet. His best effort in T20I wins while bowling first is 3-11, which came against Zimbabwe in Harare in June 2016. The Men in Blue won this contest by 10 wickets. Bumrah also claimed 2-6 against Ireland in New York in the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2-17 against Australia in Ranchi in October 2017.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has not featured in the team's two Asia Cup 2025 matches so far, is second among Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20I victories while bowling first. In 18 matches, Arshdeep has picked up 33 wickets at an average of 14.93 and an economy rate of 7.39.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Hardik Pandya 35 40 19.47 7.67 4-38 1 0 Arshdeep Singh 18 33 14.93 7.39 4-9 1 0 Jasprit Bumrah 26 32 19.71 6.59 3-11 0 0 Kuldeep Yadav 13 29 9.44 5.46 5-24 1 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 25 28 25.03 7.48 4-26 1 0

(Stats of top 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20I wins while fielding first)

The 26-year-old bowler's best of 4-9 came against USA in New York in the 2024 T20 World Cup clash. Arshdeep also claimed 3-32 against Pakistan in Melbourne in the 2022 T20 World Cup and 3-32 against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram in September 2022.

#1 Hardik Pandya

Experienced all-rounder Hardik Pandya tops the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20I victories while fielding first. In 35 matches, he has claimed 40 wickets at an average of 19.47 and an economy rate of 7.67.

Hardik's best of 4-38 came against England in Bristol in July 2018 in a game India won by seven wickets. The right-arm pacer also picked up 3-30 against Pakistan in the iconic 2022 T20 World Cup clash in Melbourne and 3-8 against Pakistan in Mirpur in the 2016 Asia Cup.

