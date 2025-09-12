Top 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20I wins ft. Arshdeep Singh

Team India hammered UAE by nine wickets in game number two of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. Fielding first after winning the toss in the Group A match, the Men in Blue bundled out UAE for a mere 57 runs in 13.1 overs. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 4-7, while medium pacer Shivam Dube picked up 3-4.

Chasing a paltry target of 58, Team India raced home in just 4.3 overs, notching up their fastest win by overs. Opener Abhishek Sharma went absolutely berserk and clobbered 30 in 16 balls, with the aid of two fours and three sixes. Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20 off nine balls, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav returned undefeated on seven off two deliveries.

Team India's triumph over UAE in Dubai on Wednesday was their 165th victory in T20Is in their 248th match. On that note, let's take a look at the top five Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20I victories.

#5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been part of 55 T20I matches that India have won. In winning causes, he has claimed 71 wickets at an average of 17.85 and an economy rate of 6.63. The right-arm pacer has claimed two five-fers and two four-fers in T20Is that India have won.

Bhuvneshwar's best of 5-4 came against Afghanistan in Dubai in the 2022 Asia Cup. He also picked up 5-24 against South Africa in Johannesburg in February 2018. Further, the 35-year-old claimed 4-26 against Pakistan in Dubai in August 2022 and 4-22 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in July 2021.

#4 Yuzvendra Chahal

Veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has also claimed 71 wickets in winning causes for Team India in the T20I format. However, he has done the same in fewer matches than Bhuvneshwar. In 52 games, Chahal has claimed 71 wickets at an average of 20.09 and an economy rate of 7.39, with one five-fer and two four-fers.

Chahal's best of 6-25 came against England in Bengaluru in February 2017. The leg-spinner bamboozled English batters as India won the contest by 75 runs. The 35-year-old claimed 4-23 against Sri Lanka in Cuttack in December 2017 and 4-52 against Sri Lanka in Indore in the same series.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

Seasoned pacer Jasprit Bumrah is third on the famed list of Team India bowlers with most wickets in T20I wins. In 53 matches, the 2024 T20 World Cup star has claimed 73 wickets at an average of 15.86 and an economy rate of 6.08.

Bumrah does not have a four-wicket haul in T20I wins for India. His best of 3-7 came against Afghanistan in Bridgetown in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The 31-year-old also claimed 3-14 against Pakistan in New York in the same tournament and 3-12 against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui in February 2020 and 3-23 against Australia in Adelaide in January 2016.

#2 Hardik Pandya

Experienced all-rounder Hardik Pandya is second on the list of bowlers with most wickets in T20I wins for the Men in Blue. In 82 matches (74 innings), he has 80 wickets at an average of 21.57 and an economy rate of 7.92. Pandya has three four-wicket hauls for Team India in T20I wins.

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy BBI 4w 5w Arshdeep Singh 48 83 16.09 7.96 4-9 1 0 Hardik Pandya 82 80 21.57 7.92 4-16 3 0 Jasprit Bumrah 53 73 15.86 6.08 3-7 0 0 Yuzvendra Chahal 52 71 20.09 7.39 6-25 2 1 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 55 71 17.85 6.63 5-4 2 2

(List of top 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets in T20I wins)

The right-arm pacer's best of 4-16 came against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in February 2023 in a match India won by a whopping margin of 168 runs. He also claimed 4-38 against England in Bristol in July 2018 and 4-33 against the same opposition in Southampton in July 2022.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who was left out of India's playing XI for the clash against UAE, holds the record for most wickets in T20I wins for the Men in Blue. In 48 matches so far, he has picked up 83 wickets at an average of 16.09 and an economy rate of 7.96. Arshdeep has one four-fer in T20I triumphs.

Arshdeep's best of 4-9 came against USA in New York in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He also claimed 3-32 against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram in September 2022 and 3-32 against Pakistan in Melbourne in the 2022 T20 World Cup. The left-arm pacer also starred with 3-37 against Australia in the 2024 T20 World Cup Super Eights clash in Gros Islet.

