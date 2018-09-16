Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 individual scores at the Asia Cup

Aniket Dass
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
311   //    16 Sep 2018, 11:00 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

The Asia Cup which began in 1984 with 3 Test playing nations and a number of Associates has now evolved into a tournament of 5 Test playing nations and one Associate team. A total of 7 teams have played the ODI version of it to date, and some of the best batsmen on the planet have showcased their wares in this prestigious tournament. Here's a look at the 5 highest individual scores at what is billed to be the third-most prestigious ODI tournament on planet Earth.

#5 Virat Kohli 136 vs BAN, 2014

Bangladesh v India - ICC World Twenty20 Bangladesh 2014
Virat Kohli had the measure of Bangladesh. Again.

India's opening game against Bangladesh at the World Cup in 2011 is remembered for Virender Sehwag's swashbuckling century. What many forget is a 20-year-old Virat Kohli also notched up a century in that game, on his World Cup debut. 3 years later, he was at it again; in the same country, against the same team.

Having put in to bat, a century from the captain, Mushfiqur Rahim, led Bangladesh to an impressive 279. But then, they were up against Virat Kohli chasing under lights. The Indian captain walked in following a 50-run opening partnership and found a reliable partner in Ajinkya Rahane.

The pair put on a 213 run third wicket partnership. By the time it ended, with Kohli cleaned up, Kohli had stroked as many as 18 shots to the fence and had 136 to his name, and India were only 13 away from yet another win.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Pakistan Cricket Shoaib Malik Virat Kohli
Aniket Dass
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket crazy number nerd who has a funky fixation for alliteration and who'd love to work in association with the Gentleman's Game.
5 Highest Individual scores in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highest individual scores in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 players who can be top run-scorers of...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Remembering 5 records before heading into...
RELATED STORY
Top batting, bowling and fielding records in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan: Reliving the last 5 thrilling ODI...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why resting Virat Kohli for Asia Cup is...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 - Group A Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Three potential replacements for Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
A Brief History of The Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Today, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Vitality Blast 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us