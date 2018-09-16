Top 5 individual scores at the Asia Cup

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

The Asia Cup which began in 1984 with 3 Test playing nations and a number of Associates has now evolved into a tournament of 5 Test playing nations and one Associate team. A total of 7 teams have played the ODI version of it to date, and some of the best batsmen on the planet have showcased their wares in this prestigious tournament. Here's a look at the 5 highest individual scores at what is billed to be the third-most prestigious ODI tournament on planet Earth.

#5 Virat Kohli 136 vs BAN, 2014

Virat Kohli had the measure of Bangladesh. Again.

India's opening game against Bangladesh at the World Cup in 2011 is remembered for Virender Sehwag's swashbuckling century. What many forget is a 20-year-old Virat Kohli also notched up a century in that game, on his World Cup debut. 3 years later, he was at it again; in the same country, against the same team.

Having put in to bat, a century from the captain, Mushfiqur Rahim, led Bangladesh to an impressive 279. But then, they were up against Virat Kohli chasing under lights. The Indian captain walked in following a 50-run opening partnership and found a reliable partner in Ajinkya Rahane.

The pair put on a 213 run third wicket partnership. By the time it ended, with Kohli cleaned up, Kohli had stroked as many as 18 shots to the fence and had 136 to his name, and India were only 13 away from yet another win.

