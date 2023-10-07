Top 5 knocks by an Indian vs Australia in ODI World Cups ft. Shikhar Dhawan and Yuvraj Singh

Team India will kick off their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign with a match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. The Men in Blue’s preparations have been hampered by rain as both their warm-up matches against England and Netherlands were washed out. Australia, on the other hand, beat Pakistan by 14 runs in their second warm-up game after their first match against Netherlands produced no result.

India and Australia recently met in a three-match one-day series in India, which the hosts won by a 2-1 margin. The Men in Blue won the first two matches comprehensively by five wickets and 99 runs [DLS target] in Mohali and Indore respectively.

Mohammed Shami picked up a five-fer in the first match, while Shreyas Iyer scored a much-needed hundred in the second. While Shubman Gill continued his great form, Suryakumar Yadav gained much-needed confidence with consecutive fifties.

In the ODI World Cup, though, India have won only four of 12 matches against Australia. Still, there have been some fantastic individual performances from Men in Blue players. In this feature, we look at top 5 knocks by Indian batters against Australia in the ODI World Cup.

#5 Mohammad Azharuddin (93 off 102) - 1992 Word Cup

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin (Pic: Getty Images)

Mohammad Azharuddin scored a high-class 93 off 102 balls, striking 10 fours, in the 1992 World Cup clash against Australia in Brisbane. It was not a knock that deserved to end up on the losing side, but did as India went down by 1 run despite their skipper’s heroics.

After winning the toss and batting first, Australia posted 237/9 in their 50 over courtesy of Dean Jones’ 90. India were set a revised target of 236 in 47 overs. They lost Kris Srikkanth for a duck, but skipper Azharuddin and Ravi Shastri (25 off 67) added 47 for the second wicket.

Azhar held one end up even as Sachin Tendulkar (11) and Kapil Dev (21) perished at the other. A fifth-wicket stand of 66 between Azhar and Sanjay Manjrekar (47) gave India hope.

A brilliant direct hit from Allan Border, however, ended Azhar’s stay at the crease. In a thrilling finish, India ended on 234, losing the match by a solitary run.

#4 Sachin Tendulkar (90 off 84 balls) - 1996 World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar has played some splendid knocks against the Aussies. (Pic: Getty Images)

Another 90 in a losing cause by an Indian against Australia in the ODI World Cup! The 90s were a decade in which India were hugely dependent on Tendulkar to deliver the goods with the bat. The case was nothing different in the 1996 World Cup match between India and Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Batting first, Australia put up 258 on the board as Mark Waugh scored a solid 126 off 135 balls. In the chase, India lost Ajay Jadeja (1), Vinod Kambli (0) and skipper Azharuddin (10) cheaply. However, Tendulkar the hosts in the hunt with a brilliant knock. Playing a typically aggressive innings, he struck 14 fours and a six.

Tendulkar and fellow Mumbaikar Manjrekar (62 off 91) had added 73 for the fifth wicket. The turning point, however, came when Mark Waugh bowled a very wide delivery, but Tendulkar had stepped out of his crease. He was nowhere close to the ball and was stumped for 90 off 84 balls. India were all out for 242, losing the match by 16 runs.

#3 Virender Sehwag (82 off 81) - 2003 World Cup

Former India opener Virender Sehwag (Pic: Getty Images)

Virender Sehwag’s knock of 82 off 81 balls in the 2003 World Cup final against Australia in Johannesburg is a forgotten gem. The innings could not get its due credit because it drowned in the sea of disappointment that engulfed Indian cricket following a forgettable showing in the summit clash.

India’s decision to bowl first backfired as the Aussies notched up a mammoth 359/2 courtesy of skipper Ricky Ponting (140*) and Damien Martyn (88*). In the chase, India lost Tendulkar for 4. Skipper Sourav Ganguly (24) and Mohammad Kaif (0) also failed to make significant contributions.

Sehwag, however, batted as if he was playing on a different surface. He timed the ball with ease and found the boundaries with nonchalance. Bizarre as it may sound, India would have harbored hopes of chasing down the target as long as Sehwag was at the crease.

Unfortunately, he was run out attempting a quick single as Darren Lehmann scored a direct hit from mid-off. Sehwag slammed 10 fours and three sixes in his innings. India eventually folded up for 234.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan (117 off 109) - 2019 World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan during his knock against the Aussies in the 2019 World Cup. (Pic: Getty Images)

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a terrific 117 from 109 balls as India beat Australia by 36 runs in the 2019 World Cup league clash at The Oval. The Men in Blue won the toss and batted first in the game. India got off to an excellent start with the bat as Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (57 off 70) added 127 for the first wicket.

Dhawan was in supreme form during his innings and dominated the Australian bowling. The left-hander struck 16 fours during his knock. After Rohit’s dismissal, he added 93 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli (82 off 77).

Dhawan’s fine knock ended when he holed out to deep midwicket, trying to take on Mitchell Starc. India ended up posting an imposing 352/5 on the board and then restricted Australia to 316.

Ironically, this could end up being Dhawan’s last World Cup knock. He was ruled out of the remaining matches due to injury and has not been picked in the 2023 World Cup team.

#1 Yuvraj Singh (57* off 65) - 2011 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh celebrates after hitting the winning runs in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final. (Pic: Getty Images)

India broke their jinx of five consecutive losses against Australia in the ODI World Cup by registering a famous five-wicket triumph in the 2011 quarter-final in Ahmedabad. All-rounder Yuvraj Singh was one of the architects of India’s win. After claiming two wickets with the ball, he compiled an unbeaten 57 off 65 balls under immense pressure.

On paper, the knock might not seem a big one in comparison to the others on the list. However, Yuvraj’s knock came against a champion side that had won the last three ODI World Cups - 1999, 2003, 2007. India were set to chase a challenging 261 to knock Australia out of the World Cup.

Although Sachin Tendulkar (53) and (50) contributed crucial knocks, at 187/5, Australia were still in the game. Yuvraj, however, anchored the chase in the company of Suresh Raina (34* off 28). He struck eight fours and let out a legendary roar after hitting the winning boundary off Brett Lee.