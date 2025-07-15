Top 5 lowest totals in Test history ft. WI vs AUS 2025 3rd Test

Australia registered a thumping 176-run victory over the West Indies in the third and last Test of the series at Sabina Park. Having already sealed the series, the visitors further piled on the misery, completing a 3-0 clean sweep with another dominating performance.

Ad

Looking back at the pink-ball third Test of the series, Australia stunned the West Indies. The hosts created an unwanted record, registering the second-lowest total in Test cricket history.

Throughout the history of Test cricket, teams have failed to survive, facing shocking and unexpected collapses. Bowlers have taken complete control and dominated, leaving batting units in shambles.

That said, here are the top five lowest totals in an innings in Test cricket history:

Ad

Trending

#5 SA vs ENG, 1899

South Africa were set a target of 246 runs in the Cape Town Test of England's tour of the country in 1899. It proved to be way too much as the Proteas were bundled out for just 35, and England registered a massive 210-run victory.

Albert Powell (11) was the only South African to get to double figures. The innings included three ducks. Schofield Haigh bagged six wickets for the visitors, while Albert Trott supported him well with four wickets.

Ad

#4 ENG vs SA, 1924

South Africa feature for the second time on this list against the same opposition. This time around, it was the Birmingham Test of 1924, and England put up a huge total of 438 in the first innings.

In response, the visitors were skittled out for just 30 runs. No batter could even get to double figures, with the top score being 7. Interestingly, 11 out of the 30 runs came through extras.

Ad

The hosts eventually went on to record a massive innings and 18-run win. Arthur Gilligan and Maurice Tate picked up six and four wickets, respectively, in that innings.

#3 SA vs ENG, 1896

South Africa feature on this list for the third time, and again, the opposition was England. It was the first Test at Gqeberha during England's tour of 1896, and the visitors were bowled out for 185 in the first innings.

Ad

However, their bowlers responded well, bowling South Africa out for just 93 runs. The hosts then set a 319-run target, and in reply, the Proteas were bundled out for just 30, handing England a 288-run triumph.

#2 WI vs AUS 2025

The West Indies recorded the second-lowest total in Test history in the 2025 Jamaica Test against Australia. Set a target of 204, the West Indies were bundled out for just 27 as the visitors won by a huge margin of 176 runs.

Ad

Only one batter got to double figures with seven ducks in the innings. Mitchell Starc, with six wickets, was the chief destroyer.

#1 NZ vs ENG 1955

New Zealand hold the record for the lowest total in the history of the format. In the England v New Zealand Auckland Test of 1955, the hosts made 200 runs in the first innings. In response, the visitors made 246, taking a 46-run lead.

The Kiwis were then wrapped up for just 26 in their second innings and England registered a stunning innings and 20-run win. Bert Sutcliffe, the opener, was the only one to cross double figures. Five batters failed to open their account and were dismissed for ducks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️