Top 5 ODI batsmen with most runs while batting at No.5 & below

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.51K // 16 Jul 2018, 13:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Being a middle-order batsman, especially in ODIs, is not an easy task as it demands an immense level of understanding and fitness. The business of a middle-order batsman runs around consistency and game knowledge. This job tests the extremes of a cricketer. It examines the ability of a cricketer to understand the situation and react to it as fast as he can.

ODI cricket has witnessed a handful of great middle-order batsmen. MS Dhoni, Michael Bevan, Andrew Symonds, Steve Waugh, Arjuna Ranatunga, Yuvraj Singh, and Jonty Rhodes are some of the names who made it big in the history of ODI cricket predominantly as a middle-order batsman.

Thus, in this slider, we will look at the top five ODI batsmen with the most number of runs while batting at No.5 or below in the order.

(All statistics as on 16 July 2018)

#5 Jonty Rhodes (South Africa)

Better known for his acrobatic fielding, Jonty Rhodes announced his arrival at the international stage when he slung in the demeanor and ran-out Inzamam-Ul-Haq in the 1992 World Cup match against Pakistan. Agile became the household word to define Jonty's exploits in the world of cricket.

However, his fielding propensity overshadowed his batting talents. But to the fact, Jonty flourished to be one of the best lower-order batsmen not only among the South African team but also amongst all other players in the world.

Admittedly, Jonty Rhodes happened to be the pioneer of the modern-day cricket. He was probably the first player to attempt the reverse-sweep and to master it.

Having played 202 ODI matches while batting at No.5 and below, Rhodes amassed 4754 runs at a decent average of 35.74 and a strike-rate of 82.12 which also includes two centuries and 28 half-centuries with the highest score being 121.

Thus, with 4754 runs in his pack, Jonty acquires the fifth position in this list.

Get all the latest updates about today's sports news and much more only @Sportskeeda.