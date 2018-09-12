Top 5 ODI innings by Rahul Dravid in terms of strike rate

A great team man

Rahul Dravid has often been criticized for his slow batting. He always took this criticism in a positive way and improved his batting. Many a time he has surprised the world with his belligerent batting when nobody had expected it. Let's look at some of the fastest innings played by him in ODI cricket.

Note: Only innings where Rahul Dravid has scored more than 30 runs have been considered.

#1 50 runs vs New Zealand (Strike Rate 227.27)

This is the second fastest ODI innings by an Indian batsman. He completed his 50 in just 22 balls. He hit 5 superb fours and 3 amazing sixes. One of the sixes on the off side against Scott Styris was a real treat to watch. He played the role of a finisher immaculately and helped India reach a total out of reach of New Zealand.

#2 30 runs vs Kenya ( Strike Rate 187.5)

This Innings came during the 2004 Champions Trophy. Rahul Dravid had come to bat with 7 overs left. He faced only 16 balls to score his 30 runs. He shared a stand of 77 with Mohammad Kaif in only 6.5 overs. He hit 5 fours and 1 six during his stay at the crease.

#3 54 runs vs West Indies (Strike Rate 154.28)

Rahul Dravid scored his runs in only 35 balls. He shared a stand of 119 with MS Dhoni in only 11.5 overs. He hit 4 fours and 3 sixes during his innings. He ended up with a strike rate higher than the dangerous Dhoni. His innings helped India secure a narrow victory against the West Indies team.

#4 92 runs vs England (Strike Rate 146.03)

This is one of the most stylish innings played by Dravid in his career. He had the responsibility of leading India to a good total which he did in some style. This innings contained 11 fours and 1 six. His shots demonstrated how strong he was through the leg-side. It helped India reach a total which they defended narrowly.

#5 85 runs vs Sri Lanka (Strike Rate 134.92)

Rahul Dravid helped India set up a secure total after a good start given by Tendulkar and Irfan Pathan. He hit the ball well during the innings. His showed that he was one the best finishers in ODI cricket. His hitting during the slog overs took the steam out of the Sri Lankans. India won by a margin of 152 runs.