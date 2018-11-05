Top 5 ODI knocks by Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is considered by some to be the greatest of all time in ODIs. He holds many batting records in ODI cricket with never seen before consistency. He is the fastest to 10,000 ODI runs and already has 38 centuries to his name.

As Kohli celebrates his 30th birthday on Monday (November 5), let us take a look at some of his very best knocks in ODI cricket.

#5 160* v SA at Cape Town in 2018

Virat Kohli had a terrific ODI series in South Africa. With 3 tons, he became the first batsman to score 500+ runs in a bilateral series and ended with 558 runs in just six innings.

In 3rd ODI at Cape Town, India were in command with Dhawan-Kohli's 100-run partnership. After Dhawan's departure, no other batsmen crossed 20 runs. On the other hand, Kohli played a lone battle and even with cramps, scored an unbeaten 160* and helped his team post a defendable 303. India went onto win that match and series comfortably, courtesy Kohli's show.

* With cramps, Captain Kohli scored an unbeaten 160*

#4 118 v Australia at Visakhapatnam in 2010

Though Virat made his debut in 2008, by 2010 he wasn't a permanent member of Team India's ODI outfit. For the World Cup at home, Virat was in the race for a middle-order slot. And he delivered with two consecutive hundreds, first against Australia at Vizag & New Zealand at Guwahati. With these twin tons, he confirmed his berth for 2001 WC.

Especially in the game against Aussies, Kohli continued his chasing form and helped India to chase down 289 run target. His matured ton won him the Man of the Match award and India won the series(1-0).

* Virat Kohli had a stellar record at Vizag across all formats

