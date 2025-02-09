Top 5 oldest men's ODI debutants for India ft. Varun Chakravarthy

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy is all set to make his ODI debut for India in the second match of the three-match series in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9, against England.

Chakravarthy has played 18 T20Is for the Men in Blue so far in his international career. He has picked up 33 wickets at an average of 14.57 and an economy rate of 7.02.

The in-form spinner is now all set to ply his trade for India in the 50-over format as well. This will be a crucial opportunity for Chakravarthy as he is also in contention for the 2025 Champions Trophy which will be played shortly after the conclusion of India's on-going ODI series against England.

Varun Chakravarthy is among the oldest players to make their ODI debut for India. On that note, let us take a look at the top five oldest men's ODI debutants for India.

#5 Syed Abid Ali - 32 years 307 days

Former Indian fast bowler Syed Abid Ali made his ODI debut against England at Leeds during the first ODI in 1974 aged 32 years and 307 days old. India batted first in the match and posted a total of 265. Syed Abid Ali batted at No.8 and scored 17 runs off 24 balls.

With the ball, he bowled nine overs and gave away 51 runs at an economy rate of 5.66 but failed to pick up a wicket. Abid Ali played just five matches in his ODI career and grabbed seven wickets at an average of 26.71 and an economy rate of 3.33

#4 Dilip Doshi - 32 years 350 days

Left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi made his ODI debut at the age of 32 years and 350 days against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 1980 during the Benson and Hedges World Series Cup.

Doshi did not get an opportunity to bat on his ODI debut as India were restricted to 208/9 from their 49 overs first up. However, he impressed with the ball, returning with figures of 3/32 from 10 overs. Doshi went on to play 15 ODIs and picked up 22 wickets at an average of 23.81 and economy rate of 3.96.

#3 Ajit Wadekar - 33 years 103 days

Former Indian captain Ajit Wadekar's ODI debut came at the ripe old age of 33 years and 103 days. He made his maiden appearance for India in the format against England at Leeds in 1974.

Interestingly, he also captained India in that match and scored 67 runs off 82 balls including 10 fours batting at No.3. However, Wadekar's ODI career did not last for long as he played only two games overall, managing 73 runs at an average of 36.50.

#2 Varun Chakravarthy - 33 years 164 days

Varun Chakravarthy is the second oldest men's player to make an ODI debut for India. Aged 33 years and 164 days old, he will play his first international match in the format against England in the second ODI of the on-going series.

Looking at his List-A career, Varun Chakravarthy has played 23 matches and has picked up 59 wickets at an average of 14.13 and economy rate of 4.28 with four five-wicket hauls. The star spinner has magnificent List-A numbers to go with his brilliant recent T20I form. He will be keen to translate the same into ODIs as well.

#1 Farokh Engineer - 36 years 138 days

Legendary former Indian cricketer Farokh Engineer is the oldest men's player to make an ODI debut for the Men in Blue. His first ODI outing came at the age of 36 years and 138 days against England at Leeds in 1974. Batting at No.5, he scored 32 runs off 51 deliveries in that match.

His ODI career for India was short-lived as he played only five matches and scored 114 runs at an average of 38 with a best score of an unbeaten 54, which also remains his only fifty in the format for India.

