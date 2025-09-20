Top 5 oldest players to score a men's T20I fifty ft. Aamir Kaleem

Oman all-rounder Aamir Kaleem had a memorable outing against India in their Asia Cup 2025 clash on Friday, September 19. Though the Men In Blue beat Oman by 21 runs, Aamir Kaleem put up an impressive all-round show.

He first bagged two wickets as India batted first. Dimissing Axar Patel and Shivam Dube, he returned figures of 2/31 from three overs. Oman were set a 189-run target, which they failed to get.

However, they put up a solid fight and reached 167/4 from their 20 overs. Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza scored half-centuries as they stitched a 93-run stand for the second wicket. In the process, the Omani all-rounder became the oldest to score a T20I fifty in men's cricket.

That said, let us take a look at the top five oldest players to score a men's T20I half-century.

#5 Sanath Jayasuriya

England v Sri Lanka - 1st Natwest One Day International Series - Source: Getty

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder and legend Sanath Jayasuriya is the fifth-oldest to score a men's T20I fifty. He did so against the West Indies at Nottingham during the 2009 T20 World Cup. Opening the batting, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Jayasuriya put up a 124-run stand.

The left-hander scored 81 runs off 47 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 172.34. Sri Lanka went on to win the game by 15 runs, and Jayasuriya was awarded 'Player of the Match' as well. He made this fifty at the age of 39 years and 345 days.

#4 Mohammad Hafeez

2nd KFC T20I: South Africa v Pakistan - Source: Getty

Former Pakistan all-rounder and veteran Mohammad Hafeez is the fourth-oldest player to have scored a half-century in men's T20Is. He achieved the feat during the second T20I against New Zealand at Hamilton in 2020.

Pakistan batted first and posted a total of 163/6. Batting at number four, Hafeez struck an unbeaten half-century. He made 99* off 57 balls at a strike-rate of 173.68 with 10 fours and five maximums. His effort went in vain as New Zealand won the game. Hafeez scored this fifty at the age of 40 years and 64 days.

#3 Mohammad Nabi

Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty

Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has shown that he has still got it in him to fire at the big stage. In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Nabi smashed a magnificent half-century against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi.

He slammed 60 runs off just 22 balls, smashing three boundaries and six maximums at a strike-rate of 272.73. His blistering knock took Afghanistan to a respectable total of 169/8. Nabi is the third-oldest in this list and did so at 40 years and 260 days of age.

#2 Chris Gayle

Australia v West Indies - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Source: Getty

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle is second in this list. Aged 41 years and 294 days, the veteran West Indies legend had scored a match-winning half-century against Australia at Gros Islet in 2021.

Batting at number three, Gayle struck a 38-ball 67. His knock included four boundaries and seven maximums at a strike-rate of 176.31. They successfully chased down a target of 142 runs in just 14.5 overs. Gayle was also named 'Player of the Match'.

#1 Aamir Kaleem

India v Oman - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

At 43 years and 303 days, veteran Oman all-rounder Aamir Kaleem became the oldest player to score a men's T20I fifty. The left-hander top-scored for his side in their Asis Cup 2025 match against India.

He made 64 runs off 46 balls at a strike-rate of 139.13 with seven boundaries and two maximums. Although his knock was not enough to take them over the line, it ensured they got close to the target and put up a fight. Aamir Kaleem etched his name in history books with this fifty.

