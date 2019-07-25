Top 5 performers from India A v West Indies A ODI series

Shubman Gill was the top-scorer for India A from the series

India did not have a great end to their 2019 World Cup campaign as they suffered a defeat at the hands of a strong New Zealand side in the semifinals of the global competition. Post the loss, the senior side is set to take on West Indies in a long tour comprising of three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches, beginning with the first T20I on 3rd August at Florida.

Shifting focus from the senior Indian side, the India A side has also been in the news for their outstanding performance in the series against West Indies A. The side had the likes of Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed and various other stars, who outplayed the West Indies A side in the five-match unofficial ODI series. The Men in Blue won four out of five matches with their star performers finding form at the right time.

Here is an article which features the list of top five performers from the India A vs West Indies A unofficial ODI series.

#5 Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya bagged the best figures from the series

The Pandya brothers have made a serious mark in cricket owing to their all-round abilities. Hardik Pandya has cemented his spot in India's playing XI across all three formats and has earned a name as one of the world's best finishers. On the back of consistent performances from the domestic scenario, Krunal Pandya was picked for India A and was in fine bowling form against West Indies A.

Krunal applied pressure on the opposition team with his left-arm orthodox spin, in particular during the third ODI of this tour. Krunal picked up 5 wickets for just 33 runs in that match which restricted the West Indies A side for just 147.

Bowling a total of 7 overs, Krunal took the big wicket of Roston Chase who was leading the West Indies A side in this tournament. Overall, from three matches, Krunal finished with 7 wickets at a commendable ecomony of 3.75 RPO.

