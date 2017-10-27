Top 5 performers from the 3rd round of Ranji Trophy 2017-18

The third round of the Ranji Trophy came to a conclusion today.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 17:50 IST

The third round of the Ranji Trophy season came to an end today with Karnataka, Punjab, Railways, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Kerala all notching up victories.

Tamil Nadu and Mumbai played out a thrilling draw, with the former coming away with the vital three points.

In this article, let's take a look at the top 5 performers of the third round.

#5 Shreyas Iyer

The 22-year-old Mumbai youngster was recently rewarded with his first national call-up after consistently performing well at the domestic level.

The third round of the Ranji Trophy was no different as he notched up 195 runs in the match, including a sumptuous century in the second innings. What was even more impressive was his exceptional strike-rate and the way he took the attack to the Tamil Nadu bowlers.

However, Mumbai had to make do with just one point as Tamil Nadu ended with three points courtesy a first-innings lead.

Iyer will now travel to Delhi for the first T20I between India and New Zealand on November 1.