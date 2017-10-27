Write & Earn
Notifications

Top 5 performers from the 3rd round of Ranji Trophy 2017-18

The third round of the Ranji Trophy came to a conclusion today.

by Rajdeep Puri @rajdeep1494
Top 5 / Top 10 27 Oct 2017, 17:50 IST

Enter caption

The third round of the Ranji Trophy season came to an end today with Karnataka, Punjab, Railways, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Kerala all notching up victories.

Tamil Nadu and Mumbai played out a thrilling draw, with the former coming away with the vital three points.

In this article, let's take a look at the top 5 performers of the third round.

#5 Shreyas Iyer

The 22-year-old Mumbai youngster was recently rewarded with his first national call-up after consistently performing well at the domestic level.

The third round of the Ranji Trophy was no different as he notched up 195 runs in the match, including a sumptuous century in the second innings. What was even more impressive was his exceptional strike-rate and the way he took the attack to the Tamil Nadu bowlers.

However, Mumbai had to make do with just one point as Tamil Nadu ended with three points courtesy a first-innings lead.

Iyer will now travel to Delhi for the first T20I between India and New Zealand on November 1.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Twenty20 | Today, 09:30 PM
Sri Lanka
Pakistan
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl.
SRL VS PAK live score
1st Twenty20 | Yesterday
SAF 195/4 (20.0 ov)
BAN 175/9 (20.0 ov)
South Africa win by 20 runs
SAF VS BAN live score
1st Twenty20 | Yesterday
SRL 102/10 (18.3 ov)
PAK 103/3 (17.2 ov)
Pakistan win by 7 wickets
SRL VS PAK live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 29 Oct, 01:30 PM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZL preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2017
India vs New Zealand, 2017
South Africa vs Bangladesh, 2017
Zimbabwe vs West Indies, 2017
India vs Sri Lanka, 2017
Australia vs England, 2017-18
Sheffield Shield, 2017-18
Scotland v Papua New Guinea ODI Series in UAE 2017