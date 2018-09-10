Top 5 players to watch out for in Asia Cup 2018

V Shashank FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.10K // 10 Sep 2018, 18:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Asia Cup 2018 will feature some of the finest cricketers of world cricket

Asia Cup 2018 is perhaps the most anticipated event at the present juncture of world cricket. Each team possesses tremendous talent on board, making it all the more difficult to predict as to which unit could emerge victorious amidst the nerve-wracking battles.

With Asia Cup being the only major platform prior to 2019 World Cup which would be held in England and Wales, one could surely witness some back-breaking performances from the players, both with the bat and with the ball, in the games to come.

So, without wasting any minute further, let's have a look at some of the cricketers who could play a crucial role in the scintillating contests to be held amidst UAE conditions.

Shoaib Malik

The Pakistani legend would most probably be featuring in his final Asia Cup contest. He is undoubtedly one of the prolific cricketers to have featured in Pakistan's playing XI. His records and statistics are an indication of how great a player he has been for the Pakistani unit.

In 266 ODIs, Shoaib has acquired 7,105 runs with the bat at an average of 35.08 and has also been instrumental with the ball by picking up 156 scalps. His presence in the middle would surely help Pakistan in clinching the victory from even the most gruesome situations.

