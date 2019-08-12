Top 5 players with most ODI hundreds against a single opposition

Sachin Tendulkar

Over the years cricket enthusiasts have witnessed many consistent performers in ODI cricket. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Viv Richards, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting etc have cemented their legacies by performing consistently for their nations in the ODI format.

But there are some who take a fancy to a particular opposition, and keep plundering runs against them. Here, we take a look at five players who have displayed immaculate levels of consistency against a single opposition team, and scored seven or more centuries against them:

#5 Saeed Anwar - 7 (vs Sri Lanka)

Saeed Anwar

Former opening batsman Saeed Anwar was a consistent top-order player for his nation; he is regarded as one of the finest players to emerge from Pakistan.

During his ODI career, Anwar took a special liking for the Sri Lankan team as he scored 7 centuries against them.

The left-hander played 52 ODI matches against Sri Lanka and scored 2198 runs at an average of 44.85, including 7 centuries and 13 fifties.

#4 Sanath Jayasuriya - 7 (vs India)

Sanath Jayasuriya

Sanath Jayasuriya is widely recognized as one of the pioneers of modern-day ODI cricket. He revolutionized batting in the powerplay overs and set a new trend by going after the bowling right from the word go.

India was Jayasuriya's favorite opposition in ODI cricket as he scored seven centuries against them. He also scored his career-best score of 189 against Team India.

Jayasuriya played 89 ODI matches against India and scored 2899 runs at an average of 36.23, including 7 centuries and 14 fifties.

#3 Aaron Finch - 7 (vs England)

Aaron Finch

Australia's ODI skipper Aaron Finch has been a consistent performer in ODI cricket. He has forged numerous match-winning partnerships with David Warner at the top order in the last few years.

Finch has taken a special liking for England as he has scored seven centuries against them so far.

Finch has played 27 ODI matches against England and scored 1253 runs at an average of 50.12, including 7 centuries and 4 fifties.

#2 Virat Kohli - 8 (vs Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is already regarded as one of the best batsmen to have ever played ODI cricket. His resume speaks for itself, and his consistency levels in ODI cricket over the last few years are unparalleled.

Kohli has scored runs all around the world and has established himself as the premier batsman of this generation. He has taken a special liking to three teams - Australia, Sri Lanka and West Indies - as he has scored eight centuries against each of them.

Considering Kohli's track record at such a young age, it looks like it won't be long before he claims the top position in this list.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar - 9 (vs Australia)

Sachin Tendulkar

Nobody would be surprised to see Sachin Tendulkar's name at the pole position as he holds almost all major records in ODI cricket.

The Australian team was almost invincible between 2000-2008, and yet Tendulkar scored a majority of his centuries against them in the same period. That is what makes this record even more special.

Tendulkar also scored eight centuries against Sri Lanka.

He played 71 ODI matches against Australia and scored 3077 runs at an average of 44.59, including 9 centuries and 15 fifties.