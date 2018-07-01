Top 5 active players with the most runs in ODI cricket

In the history of ODI cricket, only 11 players have managed to cross the coveted 10,000-run mark. These include Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Sanath Jayasuriya, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis, Saurav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Brian Lara.

While all of these players have retired, there are many who are inching closer to this mark.

While many have crossed the 8,000 run mark, some are inching towards the coveted 10,000 run mark. AB De Villiers receives a special mention for his contribution to the game after his retirement from International Cricket in 2018. De Villers had 9,577 runs to his name.

Let's take a look at record books today. We look at 5 ODI players with the most number of runs today.

Hashim Amla: 7,535 runs

CRICKET-RSA-IND-ODI

South Africa has produced some of the greatest batsmen in recent times and Hashim Amla is someone who will always make that list. Hashim Amla is 35 and is playing remarkable cricket even at this age. While the WC19 might be his last, this legend is expected to fetch runs for South Africa.

After making his debut way back in 2008, Hashim Amla has only worn South African jersey, 168 times. He became the fastest player to score 7,000 runs in ODIs, 11 innings quicker than Virat Kohli. On 3rd June 2017, he became the fastest cricketer to 25 ODI centuries, again 11 innings quicker than Kohli. He is also the fastest batsman to score 26 ODI hundreds.

Hashim Amla has scored 7,535 career runs in 164 matches and boasts an average of 50.23 with 26 centuries and 35 half-centuries to his name.