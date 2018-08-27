Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Who is India's best pacer at present ?

Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.02K   //    27 Aug 2018, 18:08 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three

The present Indian Test team is blessed with one of the best pace bowling units of all time. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Jadav and Jasprit Bumrah, who form the backbone of the pace attack, are all very good pacers.

Although they do not possess, great Test match records like Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan or Javagal Srinath, but on their day, each of them can be match winners, and together they form a very formidable unit.

In this article, we have ranked the present Indian pacers, depending upon their overall test match records and match-winning capabilities:


#5: Umesh Yadav: Matches: 38 Wickets: 106 Average: 34.66

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One

Umesh Yadav's raw pace and the beautiful out swings, cause trouble to all the top order batsmen. Because of his ability to pick up early wickets with the new ball, Umesh Yadav has often been India's choice for opening the bowling in test matches, in the last few years. His ability to bowl good yorkers and bouncers to the lower order batsmen has also helped India to clean up the opposition's tail.

However, unlike the other pacers, Umesh has been inconsistent and hence has not been able to become the leader of the pace attack.

Rather, he has always played the supporting role of second or third pacer, behind Ishant, Bhuvneshwar or Shami.

As a result of his inconsistency, his test match record is also below par, considering his great potential and match winning capabilities.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Ishant Sharma Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Souvik Sengupta
ANALYST
Civil engineer by profession and an ardent sports enthusiast. Olympic sports like shooting, archery, table tennis hockey ,weightlifting, athletics, wrestling, gymnastics, badminton etc where the unsung heroes of India exist, is what I follow. Their success makes me proud and their stories is what I want to bring in front of all.
