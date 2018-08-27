Who is India's best pacer at present ?

27 Aug 2018

The present Indian Test team is blessed with one of the best pace bowling units of all time. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Jadav and Jasprit Bumrah, who form the backbone of the pace attack, are all very good pacers.

Although they do not possess, great Test match records like Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan or Javagal Srinath, but on their day, each of them can be match winners, and together they form a very formidable unit.

In this article, we have ranked the present Indian pacers, depending upon their overall test match records and match-winning capabilities:

#5: Umesh Yadav: Matches: 38 Wickets: 106 Average: 34.66

Umesh Yadav's raw pace and the beautiful out swings, cause trouble to all the top order batsmen. Because of his ability to pick up early wickets with the new ball, Umesh Yadav has often been India's choice for opening the bowling in test matches, in the last few years. His ability to bowl good yorkers and bouncers to the lower order batsmen has also helped India to clean up the opposition's tail.

However, unlike the other pacers, Umesh has been inconsistent and hence has not been able to become the leader of the pace attack.

Rather, he has always played the supporting role of second or third pacer, behind Ishant, Bhuvneshwar or Shami.

As a result of his inconsistency, his test match record is also below par, considering his great potential and match winning capabilities.

