Top 5 richest cricketers in the world

Dibyadarshan Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
707   //    17 Oct 2018, 17:45 IST

Which cricketer rules the world beyond the pitch?
Which cricketer rules the world beyond the pitch?

In the modern era, every small company wants to make the Star Cricketers their brand ambassador to woo people in order to increase the sale of their product. It is no surprise that new generation cricketers earn much more money than their predecessors.

Apart from this, T20 leagues are being organized around the world, in particular, the Indian Premier League has opened the way for players to earn millions of dollars. Unsurprisingly the list is heavily dominated by Indian players with a lone Aussie.

On that note here, we take a look at five of the richest cricketers (past and present) in the world.

#5 Shane Watson: $35 million

Shane Watson
Shane Watson

In his 14 years of career, he was constantly troubled by injuries, and eventually, in 2016, he was considered to be good at being out of the team. However, he still plays for IPL team Chennai SuperKing in IPL and in this year's IPL, he became the hero of his team's title win.

This Australian all-rounder has scored 5757 runs in 190 one-day internationals with an average of 40.54, including 9 centuries and 33 half-centuries. At the same time, he took 168 wickets at an average of 31.8. Interestingly, Watson is among seven players from the history of cricket who scored 10000 runs in international cricket and have taken more than 250 wickets. Shane Watson is an ideal package of white ball cricket.

