Top 5 run-getters in ICC Champions Trophy history ft. Shikhar Dhawan

The 2025 Champions Trophy is all set to be played from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and the UAE. The eight-team tournament will see India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh form Group A, while Australia, England, South Africa and Afghanistan are part of Group B.

So far, India (2002 and 2013) and Australia (2006 and 2009) have been the most successful sides in the ICC tournament with two titles each. In the last edition (2017), Pakistan beat India by 180 runs in the final to secure their maiden Champions Trophy title.

Since its inception, there have been numerous notable batting performances that have helped their respective sides prevail in crunch circumstances. Before the ninth edition kicks off, let's take a look at the top five run-getters in the Champions Trophy history.

#5 Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly made his Champions Trophy debut in the 1998 edition. Until his last appearance in 2004, Ganguly garnered 665 runs in 13 games at an average of 73.88, with three fifties and as many centuries.

The southpaw produced his best knock of 141 against Pakistan in Adelaide in the 2000 edition, which helped the Men in Blue win the game by 48 runs. Under his leadership, India were the joint winners of the 2002 edition along with Sri Lanka, after the final ended with no result due to rain.

#4 Kumar Sangakkara

Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara played in the Champions Trophy from 2000 to 2013, where he scored 683 runs in 22 appearances at an average of 37.94, with a solitary hundred and four fifties.

During the 2013 game against England at The Oval, Sangakkara returned with his best knock of 134* to seal a 294-run chase.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is the finest performer for India in Champions Trophy history, with 701 runs in 10 innings at an exceptional average of 77.88. He hit three fifties and as many centuries in only two editions of the tournament.

He emerged as the leading run-scorer in the 2013 edition with 363 runs in five appearances at an average of 90.75. His contributions helped the Indian side claim their second title.

In the 2017 edition, Dhawan was again the top run-getter with 338 runs in five appearances at an average of 67.60. During the same edition, the left-hander slammed 125 against Sri Lanka, but unfortunately, it came in a losing cause.

#2 Mahela Jayawardene

Another Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene is second on the list with 742 runs in 22 innings at an average of 41.22, with five fifties. Jayawardene played for the side from the 2000 to 2013 edition.

The right-hander's finest knock of 84* came against Australia at The Oval in the 2013 edition, where he paved the way for the side to win by 20 runs.

#1 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle is the top batter in the Champions Trophy history with 791 runs in 17 games at a prolific average of 52.73. 'Universe Boss' featured in the tournament from the 2002 to 2013 editions, where he slammed three centuries and a solitary fifty.

Gayle garnered 139 runs in four innings in the 2004 edition to help West Indies emerge as the champions.

The southpaw's best knock of 133* came in the semi-final of the 2006 edition against South Africa, which helped the Caribbean side win the game by six wickets.

