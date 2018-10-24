×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Top 5 run-getters in World Cup history

Dpak Panda
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
262   //    24 Oct 2018, 09:50 IST

The World Cup is the biggest platform or an international cricketer to prove his mettle in front o the whole world, to show what he is made of, since performing in the world cup is not just a matter of talent or luck, it involves a tremendous amount of pressure and the burden of the whole nation on your shoulder. There have been many instances when big players have crumbled under pressure and failed to deliver in crucial matches in the World Cups and there have also been instances when youngsters rose up to the occasion and became stars overnight.

Here we look at some of the gems, the world cup was lucky to be associated with, the top 5 run-getters in the history of world cups:

#5 AB De Villiers

E
E

With 1207 runs in 22 innings, De Villiers stands fifth in the all-time run-getters in world cups. An astonishing strike rate o 117.30 and a superlative average of 63.53 makes him stand out of the rest of the batsmen in the list. Having played in three world cups, the batting mainstay for the Proteas reached semifinals twice in the 2007 and 2015 world cups but unfortunately never had the luck of lifting the world cup.

His 4 hundreds is the joint-third highest in the world cups, which is accompanied by 6 fifties. With the highest score of 162* coming against the West Indies in the 2015 World Cup, De Villiers will go down as a legend for the South African team as well as the whole cricketing world.

#4 Brian Charles Lara

E
E

One of the most stylish left-handers to have ever batted, Brian Lara was undoubtedly one of the best in his era. Lara stands fourth in the list with an aggregate of 1225 runs from 33 innings with an average of 42.24 and strike-rate of 86.27. He captained the West Indies in the 2003 and 2007 World Cups. Though he did not achieve much as a captain, he certainly flourished as a batsman.

Lara scored 2 hundreds in World Cups, which is the lowest among the batsmen in this list, and 7 fifties. His highest score in world cups was 116.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Ricky Ponting ODI Cricket ICC World Cup 2019 Schedule
Dpak Panda
CONTRIBUTOR
3 fearless batsmen in cricketing history 
RELATED STORY
What are the top four things that we don't see in cricket...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 bowlers with the best economy in T20 Internationals
RELATED STORY
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Cricket World Cup facts that you may not know
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma's top 5 match-winning knocks
RELATED STORY
3 defining moments for India in their victorious 1983...
RELATED STORY
4 players who bowled both spin and medium-pace
RELATED STORY
Remembering India's first ever World Cup win in 1983,...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 knocks by Shikhar Dhawan in ICC tournaments
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us