Top 5 run-getters in World Cup history

The World Cup is the biggest platform or an international cricketer to prove his mettle in front o the whole world, to show what he is made of, since performing in the world cup is not just a matter of talent or luck, it involves a tremendous amount of pressure and the burden of the whole nation on your shoulder. There have been many instances when big players have crumbled under pressure and failed to deliver in crucial matches in the World Cups and there have also been instances when youngsters rose up to the occasion and became stars overnight.

Here we look at some of the gems, the world cup was lucky to be associated with, the top 5 run-getters in the history of world cups:

#5 AB De Villiers

With 1207 runs in 22 innings, De Villiers stands fifth in the all-time run-getters in world cups. An astonishing strike rate o 117.30 and a superlative average of 63.53 makes him stand out of the rest of the batsmen in the list. Having played in three world cups, the batting mainstay for the Proteas reached semifinals twice in the 2007 and 2015 world cups but unfortunately never had the luck of lifting the world cup.

His 4 hundreds is the joint-third highest in the world cups, which is accompanied by 6 fifties. With the highest score of 162* coming against the West Indies in the 2015 World Cup, De Villiers will go down as a legend for the South African team as well as the whole cricketing world.

#4 Brian Charles Lara

One of the most stylish left-handers to have ever batted, Brian Lara was undoubtedly one of the best in his era. Lara stands fourth in the list with an aggregate of 1225 runs from 33 innings with an average of 42.24 and strike-rate of 86.27. He captained the West Indies in the 2003 and 2007 World Cups. Though he did not achieve much as a captain, he certainly flourished as a batsman.

Lara scored 2 hundreds in World Cups, which is the lowest among the batsmen in this list, and 7 fifties. His highest score in world cups was 116.

