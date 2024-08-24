Shikhar Dhawan called it quits from international cricket on Saturday, August 24, 2024. With this, it is officially the end of one of India's most formidable top-order partnerships in ODI cricket — Dhawan and Virat Kohli.

Even if we do not consider raw statistics, there was barely a match where Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, and Kohli collectively failed. As per memory, the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan was perhaps the biggest match where none of the three superstars of the game could deliver.

While Dhawan and Rohit formed one of the most impressive opening pairs in the history of 50-over cricket (5148 runs in 115 matches), Delhi boys Dhawan and Kohli also added several match-winning partnerships in ODIs.

Top 5 Shikhar Dhawan-Virat Kohli partnerships in ODIs

#5 119 vs Australia, Melbourne - 2016

Dhawan and Kohli put India on the brink

The Indian bowlers struggled in this match after their batters kept motoring along while never really taking off. Rohit Sharma was out early, bringing Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan together.

Kohli was in sensational form in the series. He hit his straps early once again and added 119 runs for the second wicket with Dhawan.

Kohli galloped to a ton at a run-a-ball pace as it powered him past 7000 ODI runs in just his 161st appearance. Dhawan kept his end of the bargain with 68 runs off 91 balls and despite the momentum, could not kick in the fifth gear. India finished at 295/6 and Australia chased it down with three wickets in hand, courtesy of Glenn Maxwell's 96.

#4 158 vs South Africa, Johannesburg - 2018

Dhawan and Kohli dominated the middle phase

In 2018, India scripted history when they beat South Africa 5-1 in a seven-match ODI series in South Africa.

Rohit Sharma was dismissed early and Indian captain Virat Kohli walked in. He took charge of the match alongside Shikhar Dhawan as the pair put together a 158-run partnership for the second wicket. Dhawan scored a brilliant century (109) and India had the perfect platform but South Africa struck back with key wickets and kept India to a manageable total of 289/7. The partnership between Dhawan and Kohli came in the only match India lost in the series.

Rain interrupted South Africa's chase but Heinrich Klaasen found his range against the Indian spinners and along with Andile Phehlukwayo, helped the hosts maintain their unbeaten streak in 'Pink ODIs.'

#3 197* vs Sri Lanka, Dambulla, August 2017

Dhawan, Kohli led India to a win

India's top order was in unbelievable form in ODI cricket from 2017 until the end of 2019, and their run-scoring ability in run chases was second to none. A prime example of their prowess came in a 2017 match against Sri Lanka in Dambulla.

The hosts, batting first, posted 216 runs in 43.2 overs and got a glimmer of hope with the early wicket of Rohit Sharma (4). However, this was quickly put to bed with Shikhar Dhawan joining hands with Virat Kohli.

It was an absolute masterclass from the two batters. Dhawan raced along with a blazing 132* while Kohli, ever dependable in a run chase, remained unbeaten on 82. The pair put on an unbroken 197-run partnership for the second wicket as India raced home to a nine-wicket win.

#2 129 vs Pakistan, Adelaide, 2015

Dhawan-Kohli put a solid platform

In this 2015 World Cup match, MS Dhoni opted to bat first on a pitch that was flat at first but slowed down later, as India comfortably beat Pakistan. India lost Rohit Sharma early and Virat Kohli walked in to add 129 runs with Shikhar Dhawan.

Kohli (107) flew to his 22nd ODI century while Dhawan walked back for 73 off 76 balls as India ended at 300 runs. Chasing the target, Pakistan could never get going as they were knocked over for just 224. Mohammed Shami was the star with the ball as he ended with four wickets to dismantle Pakistan's batting.

#1 212 vs Australia, Canberra, 2016

Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan dominated Australia

Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli's best partnership came in an unfortunate loss in an ODI against Australia in Canberra. India lost the series 4-1 but there were moments that they could have made their own.

Chasing a formidable target of 349, India started strong with Rohit Sharma's quickfire 41 before he was dismissed. Kohli (106) and Dhawan (126) forged a 212-run partnership and put India on the brink of a win. But a middle-order collapse saw India fall short of the target by 25 runs.

