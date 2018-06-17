Top 5 Suresh Raina knocks in ODI innings

Raina has always chipped in with critical and match-winning knocks.

Manish Pathak FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 20:23 IST

Suresh Raina has been drafted into the ODI side after his Chennai Super Kings teammate Ambati Rayudu failed to clear the mandatory yo-yo test and this will be Raina's best chance to stake claim to be a part of India's World Cup contingent.

The southpaw has not featured in ODI cricket since the South Africa series in October 2015. However, he has been a critical part of the Indian T20 side - against South Africa and in the Nidahas Trophy against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Here in this slider, we take a look at the top five Suresh Raina innings in ODI cricket in his career so far.

#5 100 vs England, Cardiff

England won the toss and elected to bowl first under cloudy skies in Cardiff and their bowlers vindicated the decision of their captain as they got rid of Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli rather cheaply.

Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane put their heads down and grafted a stand of 91 runs for the third-wicket.

However, when Rahane and Sharma were dismissed, Suresh Raina joined his captain MS Dhoni at the crease and it was the southpaw put up a show for everyone present in the ground.

He clubbed a century in 75 balls, which was his first three-figure score in four innings and it propelled India to 304 in their 50 innings.

England never got going and India won the match by a convincing margin of 133 runs.

#4 84 vs England, London

Another effort against England, another match-defining partnership with MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina bailed India out of trouble yet again in England back in 2011.

England won the toss and elected to bowl first again and had India in a spot of bother when they reduced the visitors to 110 for four wickets.

Suresh Raina then joined MS Dhoni and the duo put together a stand of 169 for the fourth wicket.

Raina played an innings worth 84 in 75 runs and this helped India post a total of 280 in their first innings.