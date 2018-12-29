Top 5 T20I Debutants in 2018

Krunal Pandya made his much awaited international debut in the year 2018

Quite a lot of T20I matches were played in 2018 and it was the Pakistan team which emerged as the best T20I team of the year.

However, we saw a bunch of talented players get their respective maiden T20I caps for their nation. Several IPL stars like Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Krunal Pandya made their international debuts in 2018.

The likes of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas, Shaheen Afridi, Junior Dala and Mark Chapman also received their T20I caps before going on to become household names. But, not every debutant was able to impress and some failed to make the most out of the golden opportunity.

There have been a few outstanding performers, who have shown a lot of potential and have been backed by their respective teams. Here are the best 5 T20I debutants of 2018.

#5 Krunal Pandya

Out of all the Indian players who made their T20I debut this year, Krunal Pandya emerged as the best performer out of them. His heroics versus the Windies in his very first international match of the career helped India win the Kolkata T20I.

Krunal was even included in the T20I squad against Australia where he made it to the playing XI in all the 3 matches. Though he failed to perform well in the first T20I, it was his 4 wicket haul in the final match which helped India level the series.

Krunal has been retained in the Indian T20I squad for the tour of New Zealand and one can expect the Baroda born all-rounder to better this 2018 performance in the coming year.

Matches: 6, Runs: 23, Strike-rate: 176.92, Wickets: 6, Economy-rate: 8.12

