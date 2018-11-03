×
5 teams who can win the 2019 World Cup

Vishal Singh
Top 5 / Top 10
03 Nov 2018, 19:58 IST

The ICC World Cup Trophy on display
The ICC World Cup Trophy on display

The 2019 Cricket World Cup is one of the most awaited sports events in the near future. The tournament will commence on 30th May 2019 and ten teams will compete with each other to win the coveted title.

Only five teams - West Indies, India, Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have been able to win the tournament, since its introduction back in 1975. However, this edition of World Cup is taking place in England and there should be a tough competition between the bat and ball. With the focus primarily on finding out the best combination of the eleven to represent their sides, all the competing teams have already started to prepare for the event.

Here are the top five teams with the best chances of winning the 2019 World Cup.

#5 Pakistan

Pakistan
Pakistan

Pakistan's team is currently one of the most balanced ODI outfits in the world. Moreover, they defeated India comprehensively in the ICC Champions Trophy Final to lift the cup and prove their prowess. Playing in England also makes them one of the strong contenders for the 2019 World Cup.

The English pitches will suit the pace bowling of Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi. The presence of Shoaib Malik and the captain Sarfaraz in the middle-order will also assure stability in the batting department. Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim have been very impressive with their spin bowling.

Vishal Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
A software engineer, a passionate follower of cricket.
