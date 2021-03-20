Top 5 Test innings by Sri Lankan batsmen on West Indies soil

Sri Lanka and West Indies are set to play a two-match Test series as part of the World Test Championship, where 120 points will be at stake. However, the result of the series will have no impact on the points table, as both teams are out of contention for the final.

In nine previous Tests between the two teams in the Caribbean islands, the hosts have won four, while the visitors have triumphed twice.

Sri Lanka squad for West Indies Test series #WIvSL

D Karunaratne – Capt

D Shanaka

P Nissanka

O Fernando

L Thirimanne

D Chandimal

A Mathews

N Dickwella

Roshen Silva

D De Silva

W Hasaranga

R Mendis

V Fernando

S Lakmal

A Fernando

D Chameera

L Embuldeniyahttps://t.co/EtSA3yRLAv — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) March 6, 2021

Sri Lanka have toured West Indies on four occasions in the past. They lost on their first two visits to the Caribbean islands in 1996-1997 and 2002-2003. However, the last two series between the two teams in the West Indies have ended in draws.

In the 2007-2008 series, both Sri Lanka and West Indies won one Test apiece. In their most recent tour of the West Indies a decade later, Sri Lanka lost the first Test, drew the second before winning the third.

Five most memorable Test innings by a Sri Lankan player on West Indies soil:

A few Sri Lankan batsmen have tasted success on West Indies soil. On that note, let's take a look at five most memorable innings played by Sri Lankan batsmen in the Caribbean.

#1 Mahela Jayawardena - 136 (Providence Stadium, Guyana in 2008)

Mahela Jayawardene has the highest score by a Sri Lankan player on West Indies soil.

Advertisement

The then Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene scored a match-winning century against West Indies in the 2008 Guyana Test. His 136-run effort is the best by a Sri Lankan batsman on West Indies soil.

Coming into bat at number 4, Jayawardene scored a fluent century, scoring 13 boundaries in his innings against the likes of Daren Powell, Jerome Taylor, Dwayne Bravo and Suleiman Benn.

Thanks to Jayawardene's innings, Sri Lanka posted 476-8 on the board. It turned out be a match-winning total, as the visitors won their first-ever Test on Caribbean soil.

#2 Malinda Warnapira - 120 (Providence Stadium, Guyana in 2008)

Malinda Warnapura

Left-handed opening batsman Malinda Warnapura played 14 Tests for Sri Lanka, scoring two centuries. One of his hundreds came against the West Indies in the 2008 Guyana Test.

Advertisement

Warnapura scored a brilliant century after opening the innings for Sri Lanka. He played a patient knock of 120, scoring 14 boundaries and putting on 130 runs for the first wicket with Michael Vandort.

His innings laid the foundation for a big score. Sri Lanka posted a healthy first-innings total and won the Test by 121 runs.

#3 Marvan Atapattu - 118 (Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia in 2003)

Marvan Atapattu scored the first-ever 100 by a Sri Lankan batsman on West Indies soil.

Opener Marvan Atapattu scored the first-ever century by a Sri Lankan batsman on West Indies soil.

On a pitch where the rest of the Sri Lankan batsmen struggled, Atapattu played a patient innings of 118 off 275 balls, scoring 15 boundaries.

Thanks to his innings, Sri Lanka posted 354 in their first innings as Atapattu added 108 for the second wicket with Kumar Sangakkara. Atapattu scored an unbeaten 50 in the second innings as the match ended in a draw.

#4 Dinesh Chandimal - 119 (Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St. Lucia in 2018)

Dinesh Chandimal scored a brilliant century in 2018.

Advertisement

Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel bowled exceptionally in the 2018 St. Lucia Test. They picked up nine wickets between them as Sri Lanka were bowled out for a modest 253.

Dinesh Chandimal scored a brilliant century in the first innings. He played a counter-attacking knock of 119 included ten boundaries and a six. It turned out to be the only century in the Test.

The Test ended in a draw, but Chandimal provided a treat for the spectators.

#5 Thilan Samaraweera - 125 (Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad in 2008)

Thilan Samaraweera

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 278 in the first innings of the 2018 Trinidad Test against the West Indies. With the hosts responding with 294, the Test was in the balance going into the third innings.

Sri Lanka were reduced to 32-3 when Thilan Samaraweera walked out to the middle. They soon slumped to 99-6. But Samaraweera stood firm, putting on 138 for the eighth wicket with Chaminda Vaas.

Thanks to his 125, studded with 18 boundaries, Sri Lanka reached 268. However, that was not enough to prevent a West Indies victory as the hosts romped home by six wickets.