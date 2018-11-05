×
Top 5 Test performances by Virat Kohli

Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
138   //    05 Nov 2018, 19:26 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Though Virat Kohli is considered by some to be the greatest of all time in ODIs, it took him a lot of time to set the stage on fire in Test match cricket. The upward climb began in his first Test as captain, where he amassed two tons. From there on, he has been creating many records in Tests too.

We have always known about Kohli's love for Test cricket; he has expressed that many times openly. And although he took a bit of time to settle in, he has already played many memorable knocks in his favorite format.

A few of those stand out because of the specific match situations and the intensity with which he batted. As Kohli celebrates his 30th birthday on Monday (November 5), let us take a look at some of his very best knocks in Test cricket.

#5 153 vs South Africa at Centurion in 2018

After a successful long home season, India started their overseas season with the South Africa series in 2018. They lost the first Test at Cape Town, and were struggling to counter the Proteas' bowling firepower.

In the second Test too, they were trailing behind in the first innings with none of the batsmen crossing 50. But Kohli stood like a lighthouse and scored a magnificent 153 with the help of the tailenders.

A feeble chase in the fourth innings ensured that Kohli's masterclass would remain just one of his personal best.

Under pressure, Kohli scored a magnificent 100
Under pressure, Kohli scored a magnificent 100

Venkat Kiran (Vk27)
ANALYST
