Top 5 umpires with most Tests and ODIs

Sujith Mohan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 851 // 14 Jul 2018, 13:06 IST

Aleem Dar and Dharmasena - Two of the best umpires in the world

According to cricketing laws, Umpires have the utmost authority of taking decisions on the field. The game of cricket initially had two umpires and then the third umpire was introduced in the early 90s.

International Cricket Council (ICC) then established Elite Panel of ICC Umpires in 2002 to officiate in Tests and One Day Internationals across the globe. It initially started with eight umpires in the panel and then expanded to 12 at the moment.

Simon Taufel, Ashoka de Silva, Srinivas Venkataraghavan, Dave Orchard, David Shepherd, Ian Gould, Kumar Dharmasena, Nigel Llong and Russell Tiffin are some of the most famous umpires who have officiated in ODIs and Tests so far.

Without much ado, let's take a look at the Top 5 Umpires who have officiated in most Tests and ODIs.

#5 Daryl Harper - 269 (174 ODIs and 95 Tests)

Daryl Harper had his fair share of controversies

Daryl Harper was the member of original eight-umpire ICC panel initially established in 2002. Born in 1951, the Australian made his first appearance in an international game in 1994. He then made his Test match debut as an umpire in 1998.

Harper was an international umpire from 1994 to 2011 and stood in 174 One Day Internationals and 95 Test matches in his career. He was one of the umpires in a semi-final game at the 2003 World Cup as well.

Harper retired from international umpiring in 2011 after he was criticised by the Indian team during their tour of West Indies. Though his career did not end well, he was rated as one of the best umpires to have officiated in the game.