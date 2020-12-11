The 10th edition of the BBL began on Thursday at the Bellerive Oval when defending champions, the Sydney Sixers, took on the Hobart Hurricanes.

Over the years, fans have witnessed splendid bowling performances in BBL. Bowling is a physically and mentally more taxing as compared to batting, especially in white-ball cricket. The rules and playing conditions have tilted the balance in favor of the batsmen today. Bowlers have adapted to these situations and evolved accordingly and leveled the playing field.

2020 means this season will look a little different. Whether you're on the couch, or in stadium... we can't wait to share another EPIC summer of Big Bash with you. Bring it on! @BupaAustralia #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/uCJhVIcuwj — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 9, 2020

Bowlers in BBL have also embraced many new-age crafts to control the free-flowing runs of batsmen in the powerplay and the death overs. Through their inspired performances, bowlers demonstrated that they are not inferior to their counterparts.

In this article, we will look at five bowlers who displayed brilliant consistency levels and performed well for their franchises till now. The top 5 leading wicket-takers in Big Bash League history are -

#5 Andrew Tye - 72 wickets

Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye has been a star T20 bowler across the globe. He made his BBL debut in 2013-14 and played for Sydney Thunders. After a decent run, he signed up with the Perth Scorchers in the next season and has stayed with them till date.

Andrew Tye has been an asset to the Perth Scorchers and has played a crucial role in the team's trophy-winning campaigns in 2014-15 and 2016-17. He picked up 14 and 10 wickets respectively during those seasons.

Tye formed a lethal partnership with Coulter-Nile and Behrendorff to make the Scorchers one of the most consistent performers in the league. Over the years, he has mastered the art of bowling deceptive slower balls, knuckleball, and wide yorkers in the death overs. These deliveries have been his best wicket-taking weapons in BBL.

In his BBL career, he picked up 72 wickets from 52 matches until now with best bowling figures of 5-23 in 2017-18. He also has four 4-wicket hauls to his name. Also, Andrew Tye is the only bowler to have two hat-tricks in BBL's history.

the first and only Australian to win the purple cap (24 wickets) in the IPL. He achieved that feat in 2018 while playing for the Kings XI Punjab. Over the years, Tye has been a part of various teams in IPL like Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions, and Rajasthan Royals.