Top 5 wicket takers for India in World Cups

The 2019 World Cup is scheduled to begin on May 30 at England & Wales. The 12th edition of World Cup is sure to be a thriller, as the teams have already begun their preparations for the tournament. The cricket boards have focused on scheduling their matches in a way that helps the players get ready for the cup.

Australia, who won their fifth World Cup in 2015 will have to put up a great effort to retain it in the English soil. The competition will get spicier when other big guns like India, South Africa and New Zealand join the race. It would be tough to predict a winner, at a time as early as this. However, the team making the best use of the few months left will have the major advantage going into the tournament.

Indian team, who recently made a visit to England, had to return home disappointed. They lost the test series 4-1 and the ODI series 2-1. However, there were some notable performances from Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav.

India have had some good outings at the World Cup right from the beginning. While the Men in Blue disappointed on some occasions they managed to bring home the cup in 1983 and 2011.

The bowlers have always played a great role in the wins for India. They have contributed their part well supporting the men with the bat. Here, we take a look at the Top 5 wicket takers for India in World Cups.

#5 Manoj Prabhakar - 24 Wickets

Manjor Prabhakar is India's 5th leading wicket-taker in World Cups with 24 wickets

Manoj Prabhakar was a right-arm medium pacer and lower order batsman, who represented India in three world cups - 1987, 1992 and 1996. He used to be the captain's favourite with the new ball and has opened both batting and bowling on numerous occasions. Prabhakar featured in 19 World Cup matches for India and bagged 24 wickets at an economy rate of 4.40.

However, the Uttar Pradesh-born player couldn't utilize the maximum of his potential. He played his last ODI against Sri Lanka in the 1996 World Cup, which was a poor outing and forced the selectors to drop him from the squad. Eventually, he announced retirement from the game and was later seen as a coach at few domestic teams. Prabhakar played 130 matches for India where he picked 157 wickets.

