×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top 5 wicket-takers in Tests in 2018

Vishal Raman
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
197   //    30 Dec 2018, 13:11 IST

Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada

Cricket action in 2018 came to an end when India beat Australia by 137 runs in the third Test match to take a 2-1 lead. This week also saw two more Test matches starting on Boxing Day at traditional venues in South Africa and New Zealand. The hosts came out on top against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

2018 saw plenty of mouth-watering clashes between the top teams and the cricket world also welcomed two new entrants into Test cricket. Afghanistan and Ireland made their much awaited Tests debuts, albeit in losing cause to India and Pakistan respectively.

It was also a dark year for Australian cricket as they were hit by plenty of controversies off the field and consequently had one of their worst years in history.

In this segment, let us take a look at the top five wicket-takers in Tests in 2018.

#5 Mohammed Shami - 47 wickets in 12 matches

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is known for bowling probing line and lengths to the batsman. He is one of the most hardworking yet unlucky bowlers in the game today. He is a sort of bowler who can surprise the batsman with his speed.

Though he had a controversial time as of late with his personal problems, Shami made sure that he gave his best for India when needed the most. He also surpassed 100 wickets in overseas conditions.

Started primarily as a limited overs specialist for India, Shami soon became a mainstay in Tests and formed one of the most potent bowling attacks in the history of Indian Cricket along with Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

In 2018, Shami has taken 47 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive average of 26.97.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Kagiso Rabada
Vishal Raman
ANALYST
Sports always comes first.
5 special deliveries by Jasprit Bumrah in Tests this year
RELATED STORY
5 Best Bowlers in 2018 across all Formats
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian wins against Australia in Tests
RELATED STORY
3 highest ODI scores registered by wicket-keeper batsmen
RELATED STORY
6 Indian players who made their Test debuts in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 Closest wins for India in Tests (by runs)
RELATED STORY
Five surprise performers for India in 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 great Test debuts in 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Boxing Day Tests of all time
RELATED STORY
5 talking points from all the Boxing Day cricket
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India win by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us