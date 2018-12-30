Top 5 wicket-takers in Tests in 2018

Kagiso Rabada

Cricket action in 2018 came to an end when India beat Australia by 137 runs in the third Test match to take a 2-1 lead. This week also saw two more Test matches starting on Boxing Day at traditional venues in South Africa and New Zealand. The hosts came out on top against Pakistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

2018 saw plenty of mouth-watering clashes between the top teams and the cricket world also welcomed two new entrants into Test cricket. Afghanistan and Ireland made their much awaited Tests debuts, albeit in losing cause to India and Pakistan respectively.

It was also a dark year for Australian cricket as they were hit by plenty of controversies off the field and consequently had one of their worst years in history.

In this segment, let us take a look at the top five wicket-takers in Tests in 2018.

#5 Mohammed Shami - 47 wickets in 12 matches

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is known for bowling probing line and lengths to the batsman. He is one of the most hardworking yet unlucky bowlers in the game today. He is a sort of bowler who can surprise the batsman with his speed.

Though he had a controversial time as of late with his personal problems, Shami made sure that he gave his best for India when needed the most. He also surpassed 100 wickets in overseas conditions.

Started primarily as a limited overs specialist for India, Shami soon became a mainstay in Tests and formed one of the most potent bowling attacks in the history of Indian Cricket along with Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

In 2018, Shami has taken 47 wickets in 12 matches at an impressive average of 26.97.

