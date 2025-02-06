Top 5 wicket-takers in T20 cricket ft. Rashid Khan 

The T20 format has seen rapid growth over the last two decades, with more international matches and the rise of franchise-based cricket tournaments. Leagues such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL), and SA20 have played a significant role in popularizing the shortest format of the game.

These tournaments have given young and talented players incredible opportunities to showcase their skills on the big stage, allowing them to gain the recognition they deserve. Many have used these platforms to elevate their game, impressing local fans and earning a spot in the international spotlight.

While T20 cricket is often associated with big-hitting and explosive batting, bowlers have played a crucial role in determining the outcome of matches as well. Across various leagues and international competitions, several bowlers have stood out for their ability to take wickets and maintain consistency.

Trending

In this article, we look at the five leading wicket-takers in T20 cricket, highlighting their remarkable achievements and the lasting impact they've had on the game.

Top 5 wicket-takers in T20 cricket

#1 Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan now holds the record for the most wickets in T20 cricket. The 26-year-old made history on February 4, representing MI Cape Town in Qualifier 1 of SA20 2025 against Paarl Royals. By taking two wickets in that game, he surpassed West Indies' Dwayne Bravo to become the leading wicket-taker in T20 history.

With 633 wickets in 461 matches, Rashid boasts an impressive average of 18.07 and a strike rate of 16.6. Additionally, he has a remarkable economy rate of 6.49 and has achieved four five-wicket hauls in his career.

#2 Dwayne Bravo

The second spot on the list belongs to former West Indies pacer Dwayne Bravo. While he retired from international cricket in 2021, Bravo officially ended his career in September 2024, after an injury cut short his final Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

At 41, Bravo had a distinguished career, making significant contributions to both his national team and the franchises he represented, including Chennai Super Kings and Trinidad & Tobago.

Over his career, he claimed 631 wickets in 582 matches, with an average of 24.40 and a strike rate of 17.7. Renowned for his skill in death bowling, Bravo also maintained a respectable economy rate of 8.26, including two five-wicket hauls.

#3 Sunil Narine

The third name on the list is another West Indian star, Sunil Narine. Although the 36-year-old retired from international cricket in 2023, he continues to shine in franchise cricket. Narine has taken 574 wickets in 536 T20 matches, boasting an outstanding economy rate of 6.12.

He also has a bowling average of 21.60 and a strike rate of 21.1, along with one five-wicket haul in his career. Narine was recently seen in action with the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20, where he claimed five wickets in 10 matches.

#4 Imran Tahir

Next on the list is South Africa's Imran Tahir. The 45-year-old leg-spinner remains a key figure in franchise cricket and was in action on February 5 during the Eliminator match of SA20 2025.

Representing Joburg Super Kings, Tahir took two wickets. However, it was Sunrisers Eastern Cape who won the match by 32 runs, securing their place in Qualifier 2, while Super Kings were eliminated from the tournament.

Tahir has played in 429 T20 matches and taken 533 wickets, with an impressive average of 19.95 and a strike rate of 17.1. He also boasts an economy rate of 6.97 and has four five-wicket hauls to his name.

#5 Shakib Al Hasan

Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan completes the top five on this list. The 37-year-old, who has stepped away from Test and T20I cricket for Bangladesh, has faced some setbacks recently.

He was suspended from bowling in December 2024 after an assessment at Loughborough University revealed that his elbow extension exceeded the 15-degree limit set by ECB regulations.

Shakib has claimed 492 wickets in 444 T20 matches, with an impressive average of 21.49 and a strike rate of 18.9. The left-arm spinner also has a solid economy rate of 6.79 and has recorded five five-wicket hauls in his T20 career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️