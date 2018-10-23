Top 5 youngest bowlers to take 5-wicket hauls in Test cricket

Anant Srivastava FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 47 // 23 Oct 2018, 00:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Amir burst onto the scene as a 17-year old

Although cricket has become a batsmen's game, bowlers still have an integral role to play. Bowling is probably the toughest job in cricket; it is strenuous and draining, yet more appealing than any other aspect, especially if practised by young bowlers.

With the broadening of bat edges and shortening of the boundaries, cricket is becoming challenging by the day for the bowlers. Test cricket, which is considered to be the ultimate form of the game, tests the players to their core, in accordance with its name. It brings out the real character of a player.

On one side, when Test Cricket pushes the most experienced of players, it also witnesses young, talented and fearless players shining at the helm.

In cricket, there is no better sight than watching a young bowler sending the middle stump for a cartwheel. There is a delight when their fresh yet inexperienced skills prove too good to fox the most experienced of players.

On that note, this list contains the 5 youngest bowlers to take a 5-wicket haul in Test Cricket:

#5 Pat Cummins (18y 193d)

Patrick Cummins blazed on his debut at the Wanderers

This tall and well-built fast-bowler from Australia shot to fame in his debut game against South Africa at the Wanderers in 2011. Pat Cummins, who plays his domestic cricket for New South Wales made his International debut at the young age of 18.

At 18, he was the second youngest debutant for Australia. In the second Test at against South Africa in 2011, he bowled fierce spells in both the innings, taking 6 wickets in the second innings.

His 6/79 in the second innings helped Australia win the second Test and also helped Australia to level the series. His dismissals included the likes of Jack Rudolph, Kallis, and AB de Villers. The young fast bowler was adjudged the 'Man of the match' for his splendid bowling and match-winning contribution.

In addition to his bowling, he also possesses decent batting skills. He is presently ranked 10th in the ICC World Test ranking of All-rounders.

1 / 5 NEXT