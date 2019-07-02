Top 6 bowling performances of Mohammed Shami in ODI cricket

Prasoon Raj FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 11 // 02 Jul 2019, 15:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mohammad Shami has been in stunning form this World Cup

In the ongoing World Cup 2019, India's domination has been a combination of top performances from the batting and bowling front. However, in the bowling department, Mohammed Shami has undoubtedly been the biggest positive for India.

With 13 wickets from just three games, including a five-wicket haul, Shami has been the epicentre of India managing to defend sub-par totals against Afghanistan and West Indies. Bhuvneshwar's injury has been a blessing in disguise for India as Shami has emerged as the top wicket-taker for India in just three matches.

He has been fast, accurate and has consistently hit the right areas. He gives the Indian bowling attack the edge that will be crucial in the business end of the World Cup.

Apart from his top show in this World Cup, Shami is the quickest Indian and second fastest bowler overall to pick up 100 ODI wickets and so far in his career, Shami has taken 135 wickets in 66 matches including four 'man of the match' awards in the process.

Here is a look at the top six spells from Mohammed Shami in the history of ODI cricket.

#6 India v Pakistan, Delhi 2013 (9-4-23-1)

Shami made his debut against Pakistan in 2013

India were miserable in the first two games and were on the brink of a shameful whitewash defeat through the hands of their arch-rivals Pakistan. On a chilly Delhi morning, India batted first and made a meagre 167 on board. The embarrassment was surely on the cards and only a miracle could save India.

However, the bowlers stepped up and brought in their A-game. Mohammad Shami was making his debut and consistently bowled on the right line and length. He bowled four maiden overs in his spell and never allowed Pakistan to get easy runs.

Although he managed to pick up only one wicket but with that performance, Shami launched his ODI career. Under pressure, playing his first match for the country while defending a minimal total, Shami showed up as if he belonged at that level.

He beat the outside edge of the bat a number of times and if only for some luck, he could have easily got a few more wickets.

1 / 4 NEXT